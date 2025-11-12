elections

Norfolk elects new first selectman

NORFOLK — Selectman Henry Tirrell, a Democrat, was elected Norfolk’s first selectman with 402 votes in theNov. 4 election. Tirrell ran unopposed.

Tirrell, who will take office mid-November, has been working with outgoing First Selectman Matt Riiska, who decided to step down from the job after eight years in office.

Democrat Leo F. Colwell, Jr., who had served as a selectman for 14 years in the past and who has volunteered on many committees over the years, was returned to the post with his election as selectman with 383 votes. Alexandria “Sandy” Evans, a Republican, was reelected to a fourth term with 223 votes. She also has a strong record as a community volunteer and has been an EMT with the ambulance squad for more than two decades and currently is president of the Lions Club.

In other voting, Deborah M. Nelson was elected town clerk with 397 votes and Chelsea DeWitt was elected town treasurer with 402 votes.

elections

Latest News

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
veterans day

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
veterans day

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years
Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

Keep ReadingShow less
people