Recount confirms Bunce as new First Selectman

NORTH CANAAN — A recount held Monday, Nov. 10, at Town Hall confirmed Democrat Jesse Bunce’s narrow victory over incumbent First Selectman Brian Ohler (R) in one of the tightest races in town history.

“A difference of two votes,” said recount moderator Rosemary Keilty after completing the recanvass, which finalized the tally at 572 votes for Bunce and 570 for Ohler.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Bunce after the result. To the poll workers he said, “Thank you everyone for your hard work. It’s been an honor.” And he thanked Ohler for his service to the town.

The two men shook hands.

Recount Moderator Rosemary Keilty, at right, leads the team of poll workers during the recount in North Canaan Town Hall Monday, Nov. 10. Riley Klein

“Congratulations,” said Ohler. “Wish you all the best. When you succeed, the Town of North Canaan succeeds and that’s why we’re all here.”

Ohler will continue on the board as a selectman. Newcomer Melissa Pinardi (R) will fill the third seat on the board.

The recount was required by state law after the initial count on Election Day showed a difference of three votes (572 to 569).

Ohler gained one vote in the recount and Bunce’s total was unchanged. Keilty said the extra vote was likely from a ballot that the tabulator did not read properly last Tuesday.

There was a single ballot that was not counted because the voter selected both Ohler and Bunce for first selectman.

Looking ahead to the coming term, Bunce said he was ready to get to work. “We have a good game strategy of how we’d like to handle the first 90 days and I look forward to executing that,” he said. “I think we can do lots of fun, exciting things for the town that’ll benefit all sorts of people.”

In a follow up statement, Ohler wrote, “The future of North Canaan is bright.” He continued, “Now is not the time to wish failure or misstep upon any elected official. We will all serve each other and our town, just as your votes intended them to do. It has been an immense honor to serve as your First Selectman... We are North Canaan.”

The first meeting of the new Board of Selectmen will be held in Town Hall Monday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

Kent stands in remembrance on Veterans Day

Kent stands in remembrance on Veterans Day

photo by ruth epstein

Brent Kallstrom, commander of Hall-Jennings American Legion Post 153 in Kent, gives a Veterans Day message. To the left is First Selectman Martin Lindenmayer, and to the right the Rev. John Heeckt of the Kent Congregational Church.

KENT – The cold temperatures and biting winds didn’t deter a crowd from gathering for the annual Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Standing in front of the memorials honoring local residents who served in the military, First Selectman Martin Lindenmayer, himself a veteran, said the day is “not only a time to remember history, but to recognize the people among us—neighbors, friends and family—who have served with courage, sacrifice and devotion. Whether they stood guard in distant lands or supported their comrades from home, their service has preserved the freedoms we enjoy each day.”

Mountaineers keep kicking in state tournament

Mountaineers keep kicking in state tournament

Ava Segalla, Housatonic Valley Regional High School's all-time leading goal scorer, has takes a shot against Coventry in the Class S girls soccer tournament quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 7.

Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s girls soccer team is headed to the semifinals of the state tournament.

The Mountaineers are the highest seeded team of the four schools remaining in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S playoff bracket.

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

