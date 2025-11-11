Recount confirms Bunce as new First Selectman

NORTH CANAAN — A recount held Monday, Nov. 10, at Town Hall confirmed Democrat Jesse Bunce’s narrow victory over incumbent First Selectman Brian Ohler (R) in one of the tightest races in town history.

“A difference of two votes,” said recount moderator Rosemary Keilty after completing the recanvass, which finalized the tally at 572 votes for Bunce and 570 for Ohler.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Bunce after the result. To the poll workers he said, “Thank you everyone for your hard work. It’s been an honor.” And he thanked Ohler for his service to the town.

The two men shook hands.

Recount Moderator Rosemary Keilty, at right, leads the team of poll workers during the recount in North Canaan Town Hall Monday, Nov. 10. Riley Klein

“Congratulations,” said Ohler. “Wish you all the best. When you succeed, the Town of North Canaan succeeds and that’s why we’re all here.”

Ohler will continue on the board as a selectman. Newcomer Melissa Pinardi (R) will fill the third seat on the board.

The recount was required by state law after the initial count on Election Day showed a difference of three votes (572 to 569).

Ohler gained one vote in the recount and Bunce’s total was unchanged. Keilty said the extra vote was likely from a ballot that the tabulator did not read properly last Tuesday.

There was a single ballot that was not counted because the voter selected both Ohler and Bunce for first selectman.

Looking ahead to the coming term, Bunce said he was ready to get to work. “We have a good game strategy of how we’d like to handle the first 90 days and I look forward to executing that,” he said. “I think we can do lots of fun, exciting things for the town that’ll benefit all sorts of people.”

In a follow up statement, Ohler wrote, “The future of North Canaan is bright.” He continued, “Now is not the time to wish failure or misstep upon any elected official. We will all serve each other and our town, just as your votes intended them to do. It has been an immense honor to serve as your First Selectman... We are North Canaan.”

The first meeting of the new Board of Selectmen will be held in Town Hall Monday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.