Music fills Canaan Union Depot

NORTH CANAAN — Music lovers gathered for an open mic and sing-along held in the Community Music Room at the Canaan Union Depot on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 18.

Although the audience was small due to snow the day before, one audience member asserted, “It was quality, not quantity” that counted.

Host Paul Ramunni of the New England Accordion Connection and Museum, which is located downstairs in the Depot, explained the idea for the gathering came about last year. It is loosely based on “America’s Got Talent,” but without the judging.

The gathering is monthly, with the next one scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to sing and play. Those who just want to come and enjoy the music are welcome too, no need to perform.

Ramunni was first on the stage. He said he began playing at age 13 “when my mother introduced me to the idea that I should be playing the accordion.”

At the time, he said, his reaction was, “Anything but that!”

It was the days when Elvis was king and the accordion was not, but he learned.

Ramunni played “Night in Paris” and “Moonlight Serenade” among others for the appreciative audience.

He was followed by his wife, Marcia Ramunni, on the autoharp and Sarah Davis Hughes on accordion. Marcia explained how to play the autoharp, saying it was fairly easy, labeled with the chords on one side, strings to strum or pick on the other. The autoharp is used in Bluegrass music and can be played on the lap or held vertically.

They covered “Ripple” from the Grateful Dead, with the passing of Bob Weir, a timely tribute, and “The Impossible Dream” from the musical, “Man of La Mancha,” which was a new song for them.

Next was Dan Whalen, who was there to hone his performing skills and work on singing, something he has recently started to do. He played a banjo reel and some Irish Folk songs on his four-string tenor banjo before getting out his harmonica and guitar.

Whalen learned to play the harmonica at age eight, taught by Jim Dubois, his neighbor on Grove Street in Salisbury. He played “Chattanooga Shoe Shine,” the first song he learned. Then he played folk songs, “The Thirty-Foot Trailer” and “The Skylark” on guitar with harmonica accompaniment, encouraging the audience to join the choruses.

The faces of the audience reflected their enjoyment of the music.Paul Ramunni said, “I’m convinced music is the language of heaven. Music brings people together.”

The recurring event is free, but donations are welcome.