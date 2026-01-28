performances

Music fills Canaan Union Depot

Music fills Canaan Union Depot

Dan Whelan on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 18, in the Community Music Room of the old train station in North Canaan. In the foreground is one of many works on exhibit there by artist Sarah Davis Hughes that relate music, pattern and color.

L. Tomaino

NORTH CANAAN — Music lovers gathered for an open mic and sing-along held in the Community Music Room at the Canaan Union Depot on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 18.

Although the audience was small due to snow the day before, one audience member asserted, “It was quality, not quantity” that counted.

Host Paul Ramunni of the New England Accordion Connection and Museum, which is located downstairs in the Depot, explained the idea for the gathering came about last year. It is loosely based on “America’s Got Talent,” but without the judging.

The gathering is monthly, with the next one scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to sing and play. Those who just want to come and enjoy the music are welcome too, no need to perform.

Ramunni was first on the stage. He said he began playing at age 13 “when my mother introduced me to the idea that I should be playing the accordion.”

At the time, he said, his reaction was, “Anything but that!”

It was the days when Elvis was king and the accordion was not, but he learned.

Ramunni played “Night in Paris” and “Moonlight Serenade” among others for the appreciative audience.

He was followed by his wife, Marcia Ramunni, on the autoharp and Sarah Davis Hughes on accordion. Marcia explained how to play the autoharp, saying it was fairly easy, labeled with the chords on one side, strings to strum or pick on the other. The autoharp is used in Bluegrass music and can be played on the lap or held vertically.

They covered “Ripple” from the Grateful Dead, with the passing of Bob Weir, a timely tribute, and “The Impossible Dream” from the musical, “Man of La Mancha,” which was a new song for them.

Next was Dan Whalen, who was there to hone his performing skills and work on singing, something he has recently started to do. He played a banjo reel and some Irish Folk songs on his four-string tenor banjo before getting out his harmonica and guitar.

Whalen learned to play the harmonica at age eight, taught by Jim Dubois, his neighbor on Grove Street in Salisbury. He played “Chattanooga Shoe Shine,” the first song he learned. Then he played folk songs, “The Thirty-Foot Trailer” and “The Skylark” on guitar with harmonica accompaniment, encouraging the audience to join the choruses.

The faces of the audience reflected their enjoyment of the music.Paul Ramunni said, “I’m convinced music is the language of heaven. Music brings people together.”

The recurring event is free, but donations are welcome.

performances

Latest News

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

Keep ReadingShow less
guest commentary

James Cookingham

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

Keep ReadingShow less