performances

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season

The opening of the 2026 season at The Stissing Center on Jan. 31 will feature Grammy winner Rosanne Cash (pictured with John Leventhal).

Vivian Wang

There’s something for everyone at the Stissing Center for Arts & Culture, the welcoming nonprofit performing arts space in the heart of Pine Plains, New York. The center’s adventurous 2026 season is designed to appeal to all audiences, with a curated mix of local and visiting artists working across a range of disciplines, from bluegrass to Beethoven, from Bollywood to burlesque.

The season opens Saturday, Jan. 31, with Spark!, a multimedia concert that will also preview the center’s fifth year of presenting performances that inspire, entertain and connect the community. Spark! features Grammy Award-winning Rosanne Cash, one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters, whose artistry bridges country, folk and rock with a distinctly literary strain of American songwriting.

According to Patrick Trettenero, executive director of the Stissing Center, “This year’s programming is inspired by our commitment to bring people together through the shared experience of arts and culture. It’s a lively mix of musical styles — from roots, classical, world, rock and jazz — to our always-popular singer-songwriter series, with more than 50 music events to choose from.”

In addition to music, the season includes theater and dance. Highlights include the Hudson Valley Puppet Slam and the Roundtop Burlesque Revue, along with dance performances ranging from flamenco to Irish step. A film series will showcase the indie comedy favorite Hundreds of Beavers and a live-score screening of the beloved silent Charlie Chaplin classic The Kid. The season also includes free programs for children all summer, along with community events and family-friendly fare.

The 2026 season also marks the launch of The Grace Note, an intimate venue located downstairs at the Stissing Center that will serve as an inviting and informal entry point to mainstage shows. The Grace Note will be open every Friday night and will feature singer-songwriters, stand-up comedy, jazz quartets, play readings, storytelling and more.

Natalia Zukerman will open the series at The Grace Note, the new space at The Stissing Center on Feb. 13.Sarah Blodgett

The venue is part of the center’s commitment to offering a place for locals and visitors alike to gather and discover new work, hear familiar voices in new ways and enjoy a great night out in the neighborhood. The Grace Note opens Feb. 13 with a performance by local singer-songwriter Natalia Zukerman, who is also the Lakeville Journal and Millerton News’ arts, lifestyle and engagement editor. Her masterful musicianship and storytelling blend folk, blues and Americana with wry humor and emotional clarity, creating an experience that feels both personal and expansive. Zukerman said, “I’m honored to be opening the season in this beautiful new room at The Stissing Center. The Grace Note opens up lots of creative opportunities for the Center, for performers and for our community. It’s thrilling.”

“We are very intentional about this season and the launch of The Grace Note,” Trettenero added. “Our goal is simple: to make the Stissing Center a place for people of all backgrounds and perspectives to come for great arts experiences, to support outstanding artists and to offer a place for connection and shared humanity through the arts.”

The full season schedule and tickets for all events are available at thestissingcenter.org or by calling 518-771-3339.

performances

Latest News

American Mural Project names new executive director

American Mural Project names new executive director

Jennifer Chrein is the new executive director of the American Mural Project.

Provided

When Jennifer Chrein first stepped inside the cavernous mill building on Whiting Street in Winsted and looked up at the towering figures of the American Mural Project, she had no idea what she was walking into.

“I had been invited by a friend to attend an event in May 2024,” Chrein recalled. That friend, she said, had a ticket they couldn’t use and thought she’d enjoy it. “I didn’t know anything about AMP. I didn’t Google it — nothing.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Stanfordville author debuts children’s book inspired by real-life horse

Stanfordville author debuts children’s book inspired by real-life horse

Author Karen Belove and her horse, Sally, the inspiration for the titular character of her debut children’s book.

Provided

Karen Belove, of Stanfordville, said her first children’s book wrote itself one day after more than a decade of thinking about it.

Belove’s debut book, “Cotton Candy Sally Finds a Home,” is a heartfelt tale about the trials of youth and horse training. It follows Cotton Candy Sally, a horse born in Iowa and later sold to a facility in New York City, and a young girl named Kara as she navigates adolescence and the death of a parent.

Keep ReadingShow less
author profile