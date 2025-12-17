North Canaan, Salisbury ranked top towns in Region One

North Canaan, Salisbury ranked top towns in Region One
Graphic by Peter Austin

The HVRHS Today sent an anonymous survey to HVRHS students asking them to rank each of the six towns in Region One — Falls Village (Canaan), Cornwall, Kent, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon — from best to worst. Over 120 students responded, and the results show some interesting trends.

Taking an initial look at the data, North Canaan barely leads Salisbury in the race for first place, the apparent favorites among students. Falls Village takes a close third over Kent, with Sharon in fifth and Cornwall sits comfortably sixth.

And if the story ended here, this conclusion might be the one the readers take home: according to the students of HVRHS, the towns from best to worst are North Canaan, Salisbury, Falls Village, Kent, Sharon and Cornwall. However, this conclusion doesn’t account for a bias in the data.

Making up over half of responses, students from North Canaan and Salisbury represent 35, or about 30%, and 27, or about 24%, of the votes respectively. Sharon, Falls Village and Kent each make up between 14 and 15 votes respectively, or about 12.5% of the votes each. Only 11 students from Cornwall responded, leaving them to make up the last 9% of responses to the survey.

This chart breaks down the home towns of the students that responded to the survey. North Canaan represented more than a quarter of the responses, with Salisbury trailing closely.Graphic by Peter Austin

To see if responders really do exhibit loyalty to their town of origin, we can see what percent of responders ranked their town as their top choice. The data reveals there is often clear loyalty to one’s own town, particularly in Kent and Salisbury where over 90% of responders ranked their town first.

Once this factor is taken into account, it becomes clear how North Canaan and Salisbury managed such a hefty lead, while Cornwall and Sharon fell far to the bottom of most students’ rankings.

One way to see the full picture would be to break down what town each of the votes came from.

Attempting to figure out which town is the best comes down to the fight between Salisbury and North Canaan. While they received almost the same number of votes, Salisbury received many more votes from people outside of Salisbury than North Canaan did. Salisbury also received more second place and the same number of third place votes, while receiving fewer fourth, fifth and sixth place votes than North Canaan.

But drawing any definitive conclusions is more complicated than it may seem at first glance. This leads to a more important idea, that data isn’t always as simple as it seems.

Latest News

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs