North Canaan faces a turning point

North Canaan needs to turn the page. The town entered a new chapter in November, not only with the election of a new first selectman, but with significant changes across Town Hall. Several key positions are now held by new faces, and the Town Clerk’s office is showing stability after a lengthy period of disruption.

For a small town, such turnover matters — and it helps explain why the handoff into the new year hasn’t been seamless.

Jesse Bunce took office after a razor-thin election and a challenging transition, marked by technology issues, operational delays, and a disrupted payroll. These issues were real, but they’ve been addressed. With those behind them, the town is now looking ahead to the work that remains.

Bunce brings a background in infrastructure, equipment and cost estimation, honed through years running a local excavation business. His practical experience aligns with many of North Canaan’s most pressing needs. In a town with a limited tax base, deferred maintenance and aging public assets are not abstract policy concerns — they are real issues that require careful planning and disciplined spending.

He emphasizes a straightforward governing approach: prioritizing what’s best for the town and encouraging collaboration over division. If he can successfully implement this approach, it could provide a solid foundation for the work ahead.

Former First Selectman Brian Ohler, who remains on the Board of Selectmen after his narrow defeat, has shown grace and a clear willingness to contribute to the town’s future. His commitment to collaboration and professionalism sets an important example as the town transitions. Ohler’s work over the years has laid a foundation of service, and his willingness to work alongside Bunce offers a model for positive, unified governance.

Turning the page doesn’t mean ignoring problems or lowering expectations. Residents deserve reliable operations, functional systems, and accountability from Town Hall.

But it does mean recognizing that progress will depend on cooperation and goodwill — not just from elected officials, but from staff, volunteers and residents alike.

The challenges ahead are ones the community faces together: improving roads and bridges, addressing deteriorating town assets, supporting children and working families and managing costs to keep North Canaan affordable.

The town has experienced a period of change. The next two years should be defined not by transition issues, but by measurable progress.