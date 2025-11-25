editorial

The season of thanks

With the end of the year approaching, it’s a good moment to look at the work in front of us and the community that makes it possible.

Local news exists only because a community chooses to support it. Throughout the week, readers pick up the paper or read us online. They call, email, send photos, share tips, and ask questions. They tell us what matters in their towns and trust us to report it accurately and fairly. That trust is the foundation of what we do.

We’re grateful for our readers — those who have been with us for decades and those who are just joining us. We’re grateful for the people who answer our reporters’ questions, even when the stories are complicated. And we’re grateful for advertisers who continue to invest locally and understand the role a regional newspaper plays in community life.

We’re also grateful for the commitment this region has shown to supporting independent local journalism. Donor support helps us keep local government visible, cover schools, and report on the everyday moments that shape life here. It also allows us to invest in the next generation through our summer internships and our high school journalism program, where students learn by doing real reporting.

And, of course, we’re grateful for the people inside the paper — reporters, editors, designers, photographers, drivers, and staff who work to help you stay informed and connected.

As we enter the season of gratitude, we want to say this plainly: thank you for reading, for engaging, and for believing that our towns deserve strong local news.


Your support is vital

This weekend we presented the Estabrook Community Leadership Award to Bunny Williams, who has spent decades working to better our communities, at our Jubilee reception. (Click here for coverage.)

As Bunny noted in her remarks, “What I learned is that the best part of this community — as beautiful as it is — is the people.”

Thank you to everyone who helped make our event a success.

This edition also marks the launch of our annual appeal. Enclosed you’ll find a pre-addressed envelope and letter, or you can donate online at lakevillejournal.com/donate.

We look forward to another year of telling the stories of this region — and we’re grateful to everyone who helps make it possible.

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

exhibit

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Le Petit Ranch offers animal-assisted therapy and learning programs for children and seniors in Sheffield.

Marjorie Borreda

Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.

Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.

business