What’s journalism — and what’s not

We know that our community values its journalism. The generous contributions from readers and the steady support from our advertisers is evidence that you value the job we do in providing a weekly report on the goings and comings in your towns and in the region. But how about the larger world of American news consumers? A recent study by the Pew Research Center on “How Americans View Journalists in the Digital Age” reveals that most us put value on the role of journalists in society, even as they see their influence declining.

The study also explores the mixed views of Americans when it comes to the various types of content that journalists provide. Respondents in the study are either unsure about or actually don’t think that someone who compiles and shares someone else’s reporting, or offers opinions or commentary should be called a journalist. Someone who conducts his or her own reporting would be — yes — a journalist. The highest certainty about who Americans qualify to be journalists falls to anyone who writes for a newspaper, followed by television and radio reporters, including radio news show hosts. Newsletters, podcasts and social media posts largely fall into a “not-journalism” category. However, the study also found perceptions differed by age group. Four in ten adults aged 18 to 29 said that “someone who posts about news on social media is a journalist,” while in the ‘65-and-up’ group, only 14% considered social media posts as the work of a journalist.

Americans are most likely to see journalists as those who conduct their own reporting. The staff at The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News produce original content. We are present at meetings, events, community fairs, sporting events and elsewhere in the community to report what we see and hear.We are journalists producing our own content.

In what might be a commentary on today’s world, the study found that 59% of Americans say journalists are “extremely” or “very important” to the well-being of society. But 49% also say journalists are losing their influence. In past surveys by Pew, journalists have been less trusted to act in the best interest of the public than other institutions and professions, including the military, scientists and police officers.

When it comes to what Americans want from their news providers: Honesty, intelligence and authenticity top the list. And those attributes are followed by kindness — meaning that it’s important to Americans at large that the people who provide their news display kindness. Americans care far less about wanting humor, charisma or popularity from their news sources.

In today’s polarized society, it is encouraging to see that Pew found three-quarters of Americans believe that journalists should report both sides of an issue or event, giving all sides equal coverage. That’s also in line with the perspective of U.S. journalists themselves, according to an earlier Pew survey.

What do you think?

How do you view journalism in the digital age? Who counts as a journalist? What matters most to you from a journalist? Do you agree that both sides of an issue deserve equal coverage?

Let us know by emailing publisher@lakevillejournal.com

(To read the full Pew report, go to: pewrsr.ch/4fDZmnll)