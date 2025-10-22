hvrhs sports

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Spirit week from Oct. 14-17 was unlike those of the previous years. From wearing Housatonic merch to Boomer vs Baby day, this year’s spirit week held a little friendly competition to see which grade could participate the most.

“I think that students are bored of the same old activities and events, so it’s good to switch things up even slightly to incentivize interest within students,” said SGA president and senior Mollie Ford. “Plus the point system is super beneficial because it gives students a reason to participate.”

The school spirit sentiment can be seen outside of just the school. Senior Simon Markow is known for his photography throughout the community, and has dedicated time to help Housy sports teams’ social media posts.

“Since I’ve started photography, I think school attendance [at sports games] has gone up,” Markow said. “I feel this year, students will be more aware of games and are more likely to be at the games.”

Whether it’s a pink-out volleyball game or an under the lights soccer match, it’s likely you’ll see some familiar faces.

Social media has played a large role in this over the years. Almost every student organization at Housatonic has an Instagram account, and it’s helped reach students more efficiently than a poster or email would.

“The increase of social media use, with the help from me but as well as the teams themselves has definitely increased student interest,” Markow said. “With Housy teams posting more about their upcoming games, and my help showing the cool goals, spikes, or touchdowns, it’s enlightened students to watch the games themselves.”

In a small school, promoting pride has proven to be a challenge. But this year’s senior class has made some adjustments in the hopes to change that.

“The SGA community has spent the last few years really focusing on student participation, because we think it’s the students who contribute to a better climate,” Ford said. While Housatonic’s student body may be small in size, it seems they certainly aren’t small in spirit.

hvrhs sports

Latest News

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Keep ReadingShow less

Housy takes on Halloween

Housy takes on Halloween
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Travel Club fundraiser still breaking records

Travel Club fundraiser still breaking records

Anna Gillette, Katie Crane, and Addie Diorio serving bread to the dinner guests at the start of the 2025 Wine Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 12.

Simon Markow

The annual Wine Dinner fundraiser for the international travel club has sustained high-dollar donations every year since its origin in 2018. This fall, over $60,000 will be distributed to families involved with the travel club from the dinner alone.

The International Travel Club had its first trip in 2018, taking students to four European countries. Club advisor John Lizzi was unsure of how to fund such an experience, but he knew he didn’t want to form a club only a limited number of students could be a part of. “I didn’t really have a good conception of what that would look like,” said Lizzi. “I was not thinking big scale at all.” Early brainstorming focused on smaller-scale ideas like bake sales and car washes, but nothing that could make a significant financial impact.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

An inside look at Parentfest with Principal Strever

An inside look at Parentfest with Principal Strever

HVRHS kicked off the 2025-26 school year with a revamped open house, renamed “Parentfest.” With a different structure and goal in mind, Parentfest was a remodel of the open house that all of Housy is familiar with. HVRHS Principal Ian Strever broke down the changes and talked about the success of the revamped open house.

Strever said Parentfest was created to “reconfigure an open house so that it was more useful to parents and formatted differently to get as many parents as possible, and to hopefully change the demographic.” The demographics at past open houses were a main factor in the rebrand, and a motivation behind the changes made to the annual event.

Keep ReadingShow less
community