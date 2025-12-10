hvrhs sports

HVRHS announces fall sports awards

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School celebrated its Fall Sports Awards on Thursday, Dec. 4. Athletic awards were presented to athletes.

The Tyburski Award is given to an outstanding freshman and the Stevenson Award is given for junior varsity sportsmanship. Four Year Awards go to seniors for competing in a sport each year of high school.

Football awards for the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op team were presented at the football dinner. HVRHS’s Wes Allyn was named to the Naugatuck Valley League defensive second team.

Boys Soccer

Most Valuable: Abram Kirshner, Gustavo Portillo

Most Improved: Jackson McAvoy

Sportsmanship: Adam Hock

Tyburski Award: Raymond Houghtaling

JV Most Improved: Justin Sorrell

Stevenson Award: Federico Vargas Tobon

Girls Soccer

Most Valuable: Ava Segalla

Most Improved: Vilija Salazar

Sportsmanship: Meadow Moerschell

Tyburski Award: Lyla Diorio

JV Most Improved: Lola Miller

Stevenson Award: Keely Malone

Girls Cross Country

Most Valuable: Olivia Brooks

Most Improved: Hannah Johsnon

Sportsmanship: Grace Graney

Tyburski Award: Sophia Paz-Cortez

Boys Cross Country

Most Valuable: Silas Tripp

Most Improved: Nico Bochnovich

Sportsmanship: Bailey Williams

Tyburski Award: Elden Grace

Volleyball

Most Valuable: Sydney Howe

Most Improved: Lydia Fleming

Sportsmanship: Richie Crane

Tyburski Award: Sophia Funk

JV Most Improved: Grace O’Brocki

Stevenson Award: Caitlin Devino

Golf

Most Valuable: Jonas Johnson, Daniel Moran

Most Improved: Jacoby Reeve

Sportsmanship: Logan Miller

Tyburski Award: Ava Humes

Stevenson Award: Nick Sartorini

Four Year Awards

Cross Country: Hannah Johnson, Silas Tripp

Boys Soccer: Everet Belancik, Graham Belancik, Henry Berry, Adam Hock, Anthony Labbadia, Eric Lopez Espinosa,

Girls Soccer: Madeline Mechare, Ava Segalla

Football: Wesley Allyn, Hunter Conklin, Nick Crodelle, Logan Labshere, Owen Riemer, Cole Simonds

Volleyball: Victoria Brooks, Katie Crane, Richie Crane, Anna Gillette, Chloe Hill, Abby Sherwood

