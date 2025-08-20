hvrhs sports

Mountaineers prep for fall sports

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football starts the 2025 season with a road stretch. The team’s home opener will be player Friday, Sept. 26, against Derby High School at Van Why Field in Winsted.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School will field varsity teams in five sports this autumn.

The first team to swing into action is boys golf, coached by Peter Vermilyea. HVRHS travels to Litchfield Country Club Aug. 21 for an opening match against Lakeview High School.

Boys soccer begins Aug. 27 with an away scrimmage versus Canton High School. The first league game will be at home Sept. 3 against Nonnewaug High School. Coach Adolfo Portillo will lead the squad again this year.

Girls soccer, coached by Don Drislane, starts the season Aug. 28. The opening scrimmage will be played at home versus Monument Mountain High School. League play begins Sept. 3 away at Nonnewaug.

Boys and girls cross country gets underway Aug. 28 at Black Rock State Park. The co-ed team is coached by Letitia Garcia Tripp.

Girls volleyball begins with a non-league game Sept. 3 at home against Oliver Wolcott Technical High School. Coached by Cherie Lopes, the first Berkshire League matchup will be at home against Gilbert School Sept. 5.

And finally, Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football kicks off the season with a road stretch. The Yellowjackets travel to Granby Memorial High School Sept. 5, Plainville High School Sept. 12 and Woodland High School Sept. 19. The home opener in Winsted will be Sept. 26 against Derby High School. HVRHS will host one football game this year against Watertown High School on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Clyde Perham Weed

CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.

Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.

Backgammon series begins at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon

Backgammon lessons kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 13, at The Hotchkiss Library. Instructor Roger Lourie works with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, while his wife, Claude, assists at a second board with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury.
Leila Hawken

In light of rising local interest in the centuries-old game of Backgammon, Wednesday afternoon backgammon instruction and play sessions are being offered at The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The first such session was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attracting two enthusiastic participants, both of whom resolved to return for the weekly sessions.

Expert player and instructor Roger Lourie of Sharon, along with his equally expert wife, Claude, led the session, jumping right into the action of playing the game. Claude chose to pair with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury, a moderately experienced player looking to improve her skills, while Lourie teamed himself with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, who was new to the game.

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Pantry essentials at Dugazon

Jennifer Almquist

You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.

