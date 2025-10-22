School spirit

Latest News
Classifieds - October 23, 2025
Help Wanted
Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.
Real Estate
Housy takes on Halloween
As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.
The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.
The haunted house is a significant event for HVRHS students, with the Class of 2026’s Vice President Richie Crane saying it is “actually one of our bigger fundraising events.” The profits raised by the classes are split based on how much either class participates, as Crane explained: “We split evenly between the juniors and the seniors, so if the juniors help as much as the seniors then we split the profit with them.” The profits shared between the classes is typically “a couple thousand dollars,” said Anne MacNeil, HVRHS’s sports director and one of the chaperones at the first haunted house.
In regards to planning such a large event, there are “several meetings that first start off with getting a theme … then finding a leader for each section … and then recruiting the people to participate.” MacNeil said. Costs going into planning the event are minimal, as they try to reuse as much materials as possible. If there are materials that need to be purchased, the cost is covered from the profits made at the end of the event, Crane said.
Working at the HVRHS haunted house provides students with an invaluable experience where they learn leadership skills, organizational skills, and teamwork. During the planning process, some students volunteer for leadership roles, where they are in charge of a designated section of the school and the people within that section. As a section leader, the student is in charge of setting up props, managing their area, and ensuring the people in their section are on task. Leaders dedicate “almost 12 hours of [their] day to a section of Housy” said Crane, giving the students a great opportunity to practice leadership skills.
The HVRHS haunted house is a holiday tradition that brings fun, community, and opportunities to the high school. MacNeil finds it to be “a lot of fun for the students to put on and a great thing for the community to enjoy.” Come support the Class of 2026 and 2027 and see the HVRHS haunted house for yourself on Nov. 1, 2025.
The annual Wine Dinner fundraiser for the international travel club has sustained high-dollar donations every year since its origin in 2018. This fall, over $60,000 will be distributed to families involved with the travel club from the dinner alone.
The International Travel Club had its first trip in 2018, taking students to four European countries. Club advisor John Lizzi was unsure of how to fund such an experience, but he knew he didn’t want to form a club only a limited number of students could be a part of. “I didn’t really have a good conception of what that would look like,” said Lizzi. “I was not thinking big scale at all.” Early brainstorming focused on smaller-scale ideas like bake sales and car washes, but nothing that could make a significant financial impact.
Parent Denise Cohn helped pivot fundraising for the travel club into something bigger through a connection with the manager of The White Hart in Salisbury, Connecticut. With their help, the club hosted its first Wine Dinner fundraiser. The event exceeded expectations, raising about $25,000. The now-annual tradition grows more successful each year.
Despite being a small, rural school, HVRHS offers two international trips every year. Thanks to the Wine Dinner, these global opportunities are accessible to a larger variety of students. Each year, an estimated 85-90% of students going on trips participate in the fundraising. “Almost everyone on the trip is benefiting directly from the money raised,” Lizzi said. “I know plenty of families who would not have been able to travel without it.”
Lydia Fleming, a junior at HVRHS who has previously traveled to Iceland and Thailand with the travel club, said, “The trips are pricey but the Wine Dinner makes it manageable, and because of that there are more diverse groups of people on the trips.”
Currently enrolled in the Australia and New Zealand trip for July of 2026, Fleming is excited to experience unfamiliar cultures and traditions in a different part of the world. “Fundraising makes it possible to go on these trips that I otherwise wouldn’t be able to go on,” she said.
Pictured left to right: Lainey Diorio, Phoebe Conklin,Violeta Perez, Lyla Diorio — all members of the class of 2029.Simon Markow
In months leading up to the event, students begin tackling a wide range of responsibilities: soliciting sponsors, making phone calls, selling tickets, collecting auction items, and more. On the night of the event, they serve food, speak in front of guests, sell raffle tickets, and help with clean up. “It’s just really great to see students interacting with the public–with our dinner guests, many of whom are sponsors themselves,” Lizzi said.
While students and parents play a crucial role in organizing and working the event, the heart of the fundraiser comes from generosity from the community. Local businesses donate money or items for the live and silent auctions. Most companies continue their support year after year. Guests attend not only to enjoy a four course meal, but to support students by bidding on auction items and purchasing raffle tickets. Support from the community is key to the success of the event.
“When we started, I had no conception of what was possible or what people were willing to give,” said Lizzi. “The fact that people give $500 to thousands of dollars in one fell swoop is still shocking to me.”
What started as an uncertain experiment has evolved into a dependable, student-driven event that makes a difference for student opportunities. Lizzi’s main message is simple: “Don’t let cost be a prohibitive factor for you. We will help you through that process no matter the level of financial need that you have.”
The Wine Dinner fundraiser makes international travel an affordable reality for students at HVRHS, but it isn’t the opportunity to raise money. The club runs an annual appeal, writing personalized letters to companies and community members. In addition, multiple scholarship options are available to ensure all willing students can participate in international travel. Lizzi says, “If you’re dedicated enough, it is possible.”
HVRHS kicked off the 2025-26 school year with a revamped open house, renamed “Parentfest.” With a different structure and goal in mind, Parentfest was a remodel of the open house that all of Housy is familiar with. HVRHS Principal Ian Strever broke down the changes and talked about the success of the revamped open house.
Strever said Parentfest was created to “reconfigure an open house so that it was more useful to parents and formatted differently to get as many parents as possible, and to hopefully change the demographic.” The demographics at past open houses were a main factor in the rebrand, and a motivation behind the changes made to the annual event.
At past open houses, Strever noticed that “you get a lot of freshmen parents, and as the years ascend … you get fewer and fewer parents attending.” In addition to the parents being mostly those of freshman, there is also a pattern with the student’s attitude toward school; “We tend to see a lot of the same parents … people who are highly involved in education.” The changes made to the event were an attempt to break such patterns.
“If we can put on this event and get one more parent than we would normally, it’s worth it for us,” Strever said.
Parentfest consisted of two long sessions, the first running from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This differs from the typical open house, in which parents would “have gone block to block to block” at a set time. Strever noted that Parentfest’s schedule was meant to be flexible, to allow parents with difficult work schedules to take part in conversations about their child’s education. This goal is reflected in the new format of Parentfest “We’re always looking for ways to connect with those parents,” Strever said.
Parentfest was also an attempt to rebrand the overall atmosphere of an open house. Strever references how the tone change was an effort in large by the teachers, wanting to lighten the mood. They did this by providing lawn games and a food truck. In regards to the success of those goals — and Parentfest as a whole — it varies in terms of intention versus completion.
Strever views Parentfest as a success “in terms of the information that it provided, in terms of the tone that it had, and the resources for Parents.” He did note, however, how disappointed he and other members of the staff were with the attendance for Parentfest.
In an effort to raise attendance, Strever is considering shifting the time slots from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., making it more accessible to parents. In regards to getting more attendance, Strever believes that “it’s also the kind of thing that maybe word of mouth and time will help, too.” He hopes that those who attended Parentfest will recommend the event to others, giving the open house rebrand a better turn out for next year.