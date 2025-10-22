School spirit

hvrhs sports

Spirit Week at Housatonic Valley Regional High School concluded with a pep rally in the gym Friday, Oct. 17. Varsity captains expressed gratitude to their coaches, teammates, peers and fans for supporting their teams through the fall season. Students then competed by class in challenges like an obstacle course (won by Abram Kirshner), musical chairs (won by Phoebe Conklin) and fashion walking (won by Alex Wilbur).

Housy takes on Halloween

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

community

Travel Club fundraiser still breaking records

Anna Gillette, Katie Crane, and Addie Diorio serving bread to the dinner guests at the start of the 2025 Wine Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 12.

Simon Markow

The annual Wine Dinner fundraiser for the international travel club has sustained high-dollar donations every year since its origin in 2018. This fall, over $60,000 will be distributed to families involved with the travel club from the dinner alone.

The International Travel Club had its first trip in 2018, taking students to four European countries. Club advisor John Lizzi was unsure of how to fund such an experience, but he knew he didn’t want to form a club only a limited number of students could be a part of. “I didn’t really have a good conception of what that would look like,” said Lizzi. “I was not thinking big scale at all.” Early brainstorming focused on smaller-scale ideas like bake sales and car washes, but nothing that could make a significant financial impact.

community

An inside look at Parentfest with Principal Strever

HVRHS kicked off the 2025-26 school year with a revamped open house, renamed “Parentfest.” With a different structure and goal in mind, Parentfest was a remodel of the open house that all of Housy is familiar with. HVRHS Principal Ian Strever broke down the changes and talked about the success of the revamped open house.

Strever said Parentfest was created to “reconfigure an open house so that it was more useful to parents and formatted differently to get as many parents as possible, and to hopefully change the demographic.” The demographics at past open houses were a main factor in the rebrand, and a motivation behind the changes made to the annual event.

community