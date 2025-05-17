Housatonic alumni take down varsity teams

Pete Foley, Class of 1988, extends for the ball as Chris Race, Class of 2027, slides into third base.

Photo by Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic varsity baseball and softball teams hosted Mountaineers of years past for alumni games Saturday, May 17.

Grads ranged from the Class of 1988 to the Class of 2024. Alumni teams won both games, 17-3 in baseball and 7-4 in softball.

Lots of laughs ensued.

The baseball game began first, around 10 a.m. Bobby Chatfield, Class of 2007 and current head coach of the varsity team, started the game on the mound for the alumni.

Willy Yahn, Class of 2014 player who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017, fouled out in his first at bat. The high-flying ball was caught near the dugout by freshman first baseman Nate Young.

Willy Yahn, Class of 2014, stares down Nate Young, Class of 2028, after the freshman first baseman got him out.Photo by Riley Klein

“If anyone is gonna get me out it’ll be Nate,” Yahn said as he stared down Young on the walk back.

Will Perotti, Class of 2012, got hit by two pitches while at bat. “He’s gotta work after this. Rub some dirt on it,” said an alumni teammate.

The alumni built a 14-run lead by the sixth inning. As a last resort, the student athletes cleared the dugout and sent both the varsity and junior varsity squads into the outfield to play defense in the seventh.

Sam Foley, Class of 2018, slides safely past three second basemen in the seventh inning.Photo by Riley Klein

“This oughta be fun,” said an umpire.

The alumni offense was stopped by the 22-man lineup and the game ended 17-3.

Softball began later in the morning with the return of the battery of pitcher Emma Crane, Class of 2023, and catcher Tori Dodge, Class of 2022.

Madison Dewitt, left, and Anne Moran played against each other May 17 after years as teammates.Photo by Riley Klein

The duo that followed them, pitcher Anne Moran, Class of 2024, and catcher Madison Dewitt, Class of 2025, faced off as opponents for the first time.

Kaleigh Selino, Class of 2011 and current coach of the varsity team, played for the alumni despite giving birth three weeks ago. While in a pickle between second and third base, the ball ricocheted off her helmet as she safely returned to second.

“It’s cause of all those sprints you make ‘em run,” said a player from the dugout.

Varsity players react after bonking the ball off the helmet of coach Kaleigh Selino in the alumni game.Photo by Riley Klein

There was some confusion over the score at the end of the game. Some varsity players were under the impression they were down by 10 runs. The alumni denied this and put forth a score of 7-3.

“It’s 7-4,” an umpire declared. “Actually, it might be 7-5,” he clarified. “Because,” he continued, “No, it’s 7-4.”

Players and spectators concluded the event with eats from Nibbles N’ Noms food truck.

Haley Leonard, Class of 2024, watches cautiously as former teammate Daniela Brennan, Class of 2025, takes a sizeable lead off third base.Photo by Riley Klein

