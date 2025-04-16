Mountaineer spring sports season gets underway

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletics returned the week of April 7.

Baseball

Housatonic’s new baseball coach Bobby Chatfield opened the season with an 8-5 win at Gilbert School on Monday. Wes Allyn and Owen Riemer pitched for the Mountaineers in the cold, rainy conditions.

The next day the baseball team traveled to play Shepaug Valley High School and lost 10-4. Wyatt Bayer and Chris Race pitched for HVRHS on another gray day.

The Mountaineers’ home opener was in the sun against Northwestern Regional High School April 9. Northwestern won 11-1. Anthony Foley and Carson Riva pitched for Housatonic.

Owen Stimson, left, and Wes Allyn were opponents in baseball April 9, but played together last football season on the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op team. Riley Klein

Madison Dewitt tags out a runner heading for home. Riley Klein

Softball

HRVHS softball began its season with a 19-8 win at Gilbert Monday. The next day, Shepaug traveled to Falls Village and defeated the Mountaineers 22-4.

Housatonic coaches Pete Foley and Kaleigh Selino were testing out different seniors at the pitching position in the first two games, including Kylie Leonard and Madison Dewitt.

At home against Northwestern on Wednesday, freshman Payton Wagner pitched. The game was close early with Northwestern leading 7-4 after two innings, but the Highlanders took off later in the game to win 27-7.

Tennis

Boys and girls varsity tennis teams played three matches each in the first week of the season.

The girls began Tuesday, April 8, at home against Lakeview. HVRHS lost 7-0 in the first game on the newly refinished Region One public tennis courts.

Coach Don Drislane commented that Lakeview, which includes athletes who previously attended Wamogo and Litchfield high schools, is “probably the best team” in the Berkshire League.

The girls hosted Shepaug tennis April 9 and the Spartans won 7-0.

The HVRHS boys season opener was at Shepaug the same day. HVRHS lost 5-0.

The Mountaineer boys went on to play Lakeview April 10. Manny Matsudaira and Gustavo Portillo won their matches, but as a team Lakeview won 3-2.

HVRHS girls and boys played Nonnewaug High School April 11. HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks won her match against Olivia Gwiazdoski but as a team the Nonnewaug girls won 6-1 and the boys won 5-0.

HVRHS first singles player Manny Matsudaira beat Lakeview’s Luca D’urso on Thursday, April 10. Patrick L. Sullivan

Lacrosse

HVRHS girls varsity lacrosse began the season Wednesday in Bristol with a 15-3 revenge victory over St. Paul Catholic High School.

Coach Laura Bushey led her team to the decisive win at St. Paul, which narrowly defeated HVRHS last year in the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference 2024 championship game.

The lacrosse home opener will be Monday, April 21, at 4 p.m. against Watertown High School.

Coach Laura Bushey and the HVRHS girls lacrosse team beat St. Paul 15-3 to start the season April 9. Riley Klein

Track & Field

The first track meet of the season will be at home against Lakeview Tuesday, April 22, beginning at 4 p.m.