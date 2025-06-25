hvrhs sports

Athletic award winners at Housy

HVRHS seniors Kyle McCarron, leading the pack at left, and Tessa Dekker, dribbling at right, were selected as Athlete of the Year in 2024-25.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Athletic Department had its spring season and senior sports awards ceremony on May 29. The following student-athletes were honored at the ceremony:

Girls Tennis:

Most Improved: Mia DiRocco

Sportsmanship: Mia Belter

Tyburski: Abby Perotti

Most Valuable: Victoria Brooks

Baseball:

Most Improved: Wesley Allyn

Sportsmanship: Austin Bachman

Tyburski: Logan Miller

Most Valuable: Anthony Foley

JV MIP: Daniel Moran

Stevenson: Logan Miller

Boys Track & Field:

Most Improved: Anthony Labbadia

Sportsmanship: Patrick Money

Most Valuable: Kyle McCarron

Tyburski: Owen Shnepf

Girls Track & Field:

Most Improved: Gabriela Titone

Sportsmanship: Harper Howe

Tyburski: McKenzie Lotz

Most Valuable: Amelia Dodge

Boys Tennis:

Most Improved: Gustavo Portillo

Sportsmanship: Jassim Mohydin

Tyburski: Baxter Hayhurst

Most Valuable: Manasseh Matsudaira

Girls Lacrosse:

Most Improved: Lily Danforth Gold

Sportsmanship: Katelin Lopes

Tyburski: Annabelle Carden

Most Valuable: Lou Haemmerle and Lola Clayton

Softball:

Most Improved: Madison Gulotta

Sportsmanship: Abby Hogan

Tyburski: Payton Wagner

Most Valuable: Kylie Leonard

JV MIP: V Salazar

Stevenson Award: Camdyn Tallon

The Mountaineer Award

Given to 9th through 11th grade students who participated in all three seasons:

Wesley Allyn, Peter Austin, Hayden Bachman, Wyatt Bayer, Mia Belter, Nico Bochnovich, Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Hunter Conklin, Katerine Crane, Arianna Danforth Gold, Lily Danforth Gold, Adelyn Diorio, Braeden Duncan, Lydia Fleming, Chloe Hill, Hannah Johnson, Jonas Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Luca Flordis, Anthony Labbadia, McKenzie Lotz, Finian Malone, Simon Markow, Jackson McAvoy, Meadow Moerschell, Owen Riemer, Carson Riva, Vilija Salazar, Ryan Segalla, Silas Tripp, Federico Vargas Tobon, Nathan Young, Ivy Zheng.

Master of Sport

A senior who is a member of a varsity team all three seasons during their senior year:

Zach Bezerra, Daniela Brennan, Tessa Dekker, Amelia Dodge, Sam Marcus, Kyle McCarron, Khyra McClennon, Lola Moerschell, Patrick Money, Gabriela Titone

4 year award:

Zach Bezzera (Track), Kyle McCarron (Track), Patrick Money (Track), Gabriela Titone (Track), Harper Howe (Track), Sara Huber (Track), Lola Moerschell (Track), Lola Clayton (Lacrosse), Tessa Dekker (Lacrosse), Lou Haemmerle (Lacrosse), Olivia Peterson (Lacrosse), Austin Bachman (Baseball), Daniela Brennan (Softball), Madison Dewitt (Softball), Abigail Hogan (Softball), Kylie Leonard (Softball), Abigail White (Softball), Manny Matsudaira (Tennis).

Athlete of the Year:

Kyle McCarron and Tessa Dekker

CAS CIAC Scholar Athlete:

Daniela Brennan and Manny Matsudaira

Pinnacle Award:

Daniela Brennan and Manny Matsudaira

