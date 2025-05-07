Region One middle school teams take on Northwestern softball, baseball
The middle school baseball and softball games were played at Northwestern Regional High School Thursday, May 1.
Riley Klein
hvrhs sports

Region One middle school teams take on Northwestern softball, baseball

WINSTED — Northwestern Regional High School ball fields hosted simultaneous middle school matchups the afternoon of Thursday, May 1.

Region One teams, with players from Cornwall, Falls Village, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon, faced Region Seven middle schoolers from the towns of Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.

Both games started at 3:30 p.m. on opposite sides of the high school.

In baseball, the game came down to the wire. Region One built a 9-6 lead going into the final inning. It had to be the final inning because the varsity team needed the field for practice.

A pair of walked batters allowed Northwestern to cut the lead to one run with a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI double. Region One locked down defensively and secured back-to-back putouts at first base to end the game 9-8.

In softball, a high-scoring game was initially led by Region One. Pitcher Taylen Leonard put the Mountaineers up 7-6 in the third inning.

Northwestern battled back to take the lead and ultimately won 14-9.

Riley Klein

hvrhs sports

Latest News

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview
Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
lacrosse

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

Keep ReadingShow less
business