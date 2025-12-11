Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Ryan Segalla takes a fadeaway shot over a defender.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pine Plains High School 60-22 in a scrimmage Tuesday, Dec. 9. The non-league preseason game gave both sides an opportunity to run the court ahead of the 2025-26 varsity season.

HVRHS’s senior-heavy roster played with power and poise. The boys pulled ahead early and kept their foot on the gas through to the end.

By halftime the score was 33-8. Junior varsity players subbed in for the second half, but not before the starters got some in-game dunk practice. By the end Housatonic totaled 60 points to Pine Plains’ 22.

Nick Crodelle dribbles the ball up the court during the game.By Riley Klein

Nick Crodelle led the Mountaineers offensively with 13 points. Anthony Labbadia and Wyatt Bayer scored nine points each. Anthony Foley scored eight points. Owen Riemer and Ryan Segalla each scored seven points. Peyton Bushnell hit a three-pointer. Jaxon Visockis and Henry Berry each scored two points.

HVRHS begins Berkshire League competition on the road at Nonnewaug High School Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a 6 p.m. tip off.

Anthony Labbadia By Riley Klein

Owen Riemer block By Riley Klein

Latest News

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman
North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

