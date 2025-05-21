The news feed

About a year ago, we dropped off some just published copies of The Millerton News for patrons at Irving Farm’s coffee shop on Main Street in Millerton. It was a Wednesday morning. The papers were fresh off the press, having been driven to The Lakeville Journal offices in Falls Village from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where they are printed on the presses of The Berkshire Eagle.

Inside Irving Farm, a few papers were placed on tables for anyone to read. A few people reach out to glance at the paper, maybe even pull it closer to read some part of it, then return to their phone. Some will flip through pages, but only to return to their digital news source. Swipe. Swipe. And swipe.

The News, The Journal and The Eagle all thrive today because of readers who want to know what’s happening in their own local communities. Yet it’s a growing fact of life that news readers are turning more and more to digital sources for that news. According to a report this month from the Pew Research Center, while Americans continue to see value in local news, they also prefer news websites or social media to print newspapers — and by a wide margin. From 2018 to 2024, the preference of news websites or social media as Americans’ news sources grew from 37% to 48%. Print newspapers declined from 13% to 9%, and television dropped from 41% to 32%. Radio inched up from 8% to 9%.

The News and The Journal are as committed to providing a weekly print product. Our ‘Local Matters’ motto aligns with the Pew Research Center’s finding that the vast majority of Americans see local news as important to the community. In a recent poll, only 15% of respondents answered that local news was either ‘not too important’ or ‘not at all important.’

We also embrace a digital future with enthusiasm. We’ve upgraded our websites and continue a push to keep fresh posts coming on our social media pages. We strive to get news to you when it happens and where and when you want to read it.

The Pew report notes that most people say local journalists are “in touch” with their communities and perform well at “reporting the news accurately.” In fact, roughly two out of three readers surveyed said local news was being reported accurately, that the most important stories and issues were being covered, that journalists were transparent about their reporting and were keeping an eye on local political leaders.

A relatively small percentage of consumers of local news — 15% — reported that they paid for local news in the past year, and 63% believe that local news outlets are doing well or “somewhat well” financially, even though thousands of newspapers have folded over the past two decades.

We remain a thriving local news source because of the support of our readers, advertisers and donors. Even as readers’ relationship with the delivery of news changes — long gone is the ubiquitous youngster on a bicycle tossing papers on your doorstep — we celebrate the fact that readers see value in what we deliver.

And we are optimistic about the future. This summer, The Lakeville Journal and The Millertion News will sponsor eight journalism interns from high schools and colleges. Demand for these paid positions has steadily grown, and is another indication that local news — in print or online —is here to stay. So keep that phone charged.