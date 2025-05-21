The news feed
About a year ago, we dropped off some just published copies of The Millerton News for patrons at Irving Farm’s coffee shop on Main Street in Millerton. It was a Wednesday morning. The papers were fresh off the press, having been driven to The Lakeville Journal offices in Falls Village from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where they are printed on the presses of The Berkshire Eagle.

Inside Irving Farm, a few papers were placed on tables for anyone to read. A few people reach out to glance at the paper, maybe even pull it closer to read some part of it, then return to their phone. Some will flip through pages, but only to return to their digital news source. Swipe. Swipe. And swipe.

The News, The Journal and The Eagle all thrive today because of readers who want to know what’s happening in their own local communities. Yet it’s a growing fact of life that news readers are turning more and more to digital sources for that news. According to a report this month from the Pew Research Center, while Americans continue to see value in local news, they also prefer news websites or social media to print newspapers — and by a wide margin. From 2018 to 2024, the preference of news websites or social media as Americans’ news sources grew from 37% to 48%. Print newspapers declined from 13% to 9%, and television dropped from 41% to 32%. Radio inched up from 8% to 9%.

The News and The Journal are as committed to providing a weekly print product. Our ‘Local Matters’ motto aligns with the Pew Research Center’s finding that the vast majority of Americans see local news as important to the community. In a recent poll, only 15% of respondents answered that local news was either ‘not too important’ or ‘not at all important.’

We also embrace a digital future with enthusiasm. We’ve upgraded our websites and continue a push to keep fresh posts coming on our social media pages. We strive to get news to you when it happens and where and when you want to read it.

The Pew report notes that most people say local journalists are “in touch” with their communities and perform well at “reporting the news accurately.” In fact, roughly two out of three readers surveyed said local news was being reported accurately, that the most important stories and issues were being covered, that journalists were transparent about their reporting and were keeping an eye on local political leaders.

A relatively small percentage of consumers of local news — 15% — reported that they paid for local news in the past year, and 63% believe that local news outlets are doing well or “somewhat well” financially, even though thousands of newspapers have folded over the past two decades.

We remain a thriving local news source because of the support of our readers, advertisers and donors. Even as readers’ relationship with the delivery of news changes — long gone is the ubiquitous youngster on a bicycle tossing papers on your doorstep — we celebrate the fact that readers see value in what we deliver.

And we are optimistic about the future. This summer, The Lakeville Journal and The Millertion News will sponsor eight journalism interns from high schools and colleges. Demand for these paid positions has steadily grown, and is another indication that local news — in print or online —is here to stay. So keep that phone charged.

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 26 to 28, in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

traffic

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station
Torrington Transfer Station’s entrance.
Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.

Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.

Elizabeth C. Zucco

CANAAN­ — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.

Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

