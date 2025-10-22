crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Campground arrest

At about 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, troopers were dispatched to Lone Oaks Campsites in East Canaan on the report of a disturbance. After investigating, troopers arrested Michael Shook, 38, of Norwalk for second degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer/resisting. Shook was released the next day on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Oct. 22.

Arrest on assault warrant

On Oct. 13, troopers arrested Coleman Doyle, 41, of Millerton, New York for an outstanding warrant relating to an incident on July 7, 2025. He was arrested for second degree breach of peace and third-degree assault. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Oct. 27.

Unsafe passing accident

On Oct. 16 at about 10:30 a.m., Kayla Archiere, 20, of Kent was driving a Honda Fit Sport on Route 112 in Salisbury near the intersection with Dugway Road. She attempted to pass a Ford Expedition that was ahead of her by crossing the center yellow line. Upon doing so, she struck the other vehicle, driven by Timothy Ryan, 39, of Sacramento, California, as he attempted to turn into a driveway. Neither he, his three passengers, nor Archiere were injured in the crash. Archiere was found at fault for the incident and was issued an infraction for unsafe passing.

Improper passing accident

On the afternoon of Oct. 17, Paul Benjou, 78, of Sheffield, Massachusetts attempted to pass on the right a Jeep Grand Cherokee ahead of him on Route 7 in North Canaan near the intersection with Bragg Street. His Subaru Forester sideswiped the Jeep, which was driven by Alyssa Tatro, 20, of North Canaan, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Neither driver was injured, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Benjou was issued a written warning for improper passing.

Driver issued summons after fleeing accident

At around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, a Mazda Mazda3 driven by Santiago Subpop, 45, of Millerton, New York swerved across Millerton Road in Sharon before colliding with a wire guardrail. Subpop fled the scene but was located the following evening and was issued a summons for evading a motor vehicle accident with property damage, driving without a license, failure to maintain proper lane and traveling unreasonably fast.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Housy takes on Halloween

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

