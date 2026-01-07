Letters to the Editor - January 8, 2026

Sharon Hospital addresses ambulance services

Recent public discussion regarding paramedic services in the Sharon community has understandably raised concerns. As such, we welcome the opportunity to clarify the facts and, more importantly, to reassure residents that emergency medical services in Sharon are not only continuing but strengthening.

Sharon Hospital is now part of Northwell Health, the largest health system in the Northeast, with extensive emergency transport and EMS capabilities across western Connecticut and the Hudson Valley. As part of this system, Sharon Hospital is supported by a licensed and experienced paramedic program already operating in the Danbury and New Milford region, with the ability to extend those services to appropriately support the Sharon community.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, Sharon Hospital will ensure 24/7 emergency medical coverage for the community. This includes support for emergency response, interfacility transport and critical care needs, backed by the depth, redundancy, and clinical oversight of a larger health system. These capabilities are not theoretical — they are already in place and functioning successfully across our region.

Some commentary has focused on the hospital’s decision not to continue sponsoring Northern Dutchess Paramedics (NDP). It is important to note that NDP was acquired in October by Empress Ambulance Service, a private, for-profit, out-of-state organization. We recognize that the change in sponsorship may disrupt NDP’s business interests in the Sharon community, yet it does not represent a loss of emergency medical services for residents who rely on us for care.

We want to be clear: no EMS services are being eliminated, and no gaps in coverage are anticipated. Our responsibility is to ensure safe, reliable, and compliant emergency care for our patients and our community, and our current plan does exactly that.

Change can bring uncertainty, and we recognize the importance of open communication. Sharon Hospital remains committed to transparency, collaboration with local EMS partners, and continued engagement with community leaders and residents. We invite you to a Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Sharon Hospital to answer any questions you may have. Please RSVP to Griffin.Cooper@nuvancehealth.org.

Our focus remains where it belongs: on delivering high-quality, dependable emergency medical care to the people of Sharon and surrounding towns, today and into the future.

Christina McCulloch

President, Sharon Hospital

Sharon





Reality contrasts with the spirit of the season

This time of year is nostalgic and beautiful with the Christmas lights and decorations. The cold reality of what is going on in our country brings all those feelings to an abrupt halt.

Now King Trump is publicly stating that Somalians are ruining our country and have been for years. There are not enough Somalian people in the United States to ruin anything. I wonder if he was thinking about that during his “Great Gatsby” party? Or if he thought about how many people would go hungry without their SNAP benefits? His answer is to any criticism is to post a picture of himself with a crown on his head, in a plane, dropping fecal bombs on the American people That says exactly what Teflon Don thinks of our country.

Donnie is making millions building his hotels all over the world and defending (lying for) the Saudi Arabian leader Mohammed bin Salman, who approved the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. What does he get in return? An arms deal, building Trump hotels, maybe oil, all of the above and probably things we don’t know about.

Why is everyone surprised about Trump’s reluctance to release the Epstein files? Or that Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a better facility — a child predator, as evil as her partner Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t think there is any person who doesn’t know about Trump’s friendship with the lovely couple. Trump’s infamous reputation with women speaks for itself.

King Trump’s policies, or lack thereof, are dangerous, debilitating, self-promoting, and corrupt. His sycophants, also known as his cabinet are as incompetent, mercenary and narcissistic as he is.

We still have a long way to go before King Trump is out of office so to all I say “Merry Christmas” and God help us!

Gretchen Gordon

Sharon





Dems look to 2026 election cycle

The Northwest Corner which usually remains quiet and out of the mind of the rest of Connecticut is shaping up to host some of the most intense political races in the state.

Democrats are poised to take the state senate seat that has been held by Stephen Harding who is the leader of the minority party in the state legislature. Jahana Hayes who has been our Representative in congress faces heavy winds in a district which doesn’t always go to Democrats and one of the areas Republicans have made gains within the state.

In 2024 we saw Representative Jahana Hayes win 53.4% to George Logan’s 46.6%. Yes that is a 6.8% margin but at the end of the day that is still a tight race for a state that trends heavily blue and hasn’t had a Republican in the Governor’s mansion since 2011.

Litchfield county is one of two counties in the state of Connecticut that has gone to a Republican president for the last three presidential cycles and is a very possible pickup for Republicans in 2026 when Democrats are focused on battle ground states.

Jahana Hayes may not be in her seat with several Republicans announcing their bid for the Republican nomination and one independent candidate which lays a hard race with narrow margins. Salisbury and other towns in the Northwest Corner who have strong Democratic Town Committees have gone off to the races to mitigate and help Democrats gain instead of lose seats with Salisbury holding delegate elections the week of the 17th of January for the Democratic state convention of 2026 and 2028. Salisbury is shaping to be a leader in a race that would otherwise be quiet but not in 2026 with a lot of political decisions being decided by Litchfield county.

Kip Carter

Salisbury