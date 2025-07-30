community

Celebrate railroad heritage in North Canaan

Celebrate railroad heritage in North Canaan
David Carley

NORTH CANAAN — Old Railroad Days will roll into town Aug. 7 to 10.

Events on Thursday, Aug. 7, kick off with a community picnic 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Canaan Union Station on Main Street. Continuing on Friday, the night market will be from 6 to 9 p.m., also at the station.

On Saturday, the YMCA Railroad Day Run at Bunny McGuire Park will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Train activities will take place at Union Station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, starting at the Canaan History Center, town historian Kathryn Boughton will lead a walking history tour.

To end the day of festivities there will be a Bed Race at 6 p.m. at North Canaan Elementary School.

Sunday, Aug 10 starts with a family buffet breakfast at the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corp. from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The buffet will include pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, baked goods, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee.

The afternoon has walking history tour at 2 p.m. and a free movie showing of “Madagascar 3” at Canaan Colonial Theatre from 2 to 4 p.m.

North Canaan Railroad Days was previously a multi-week occasion that marked its 60th year in 2024. This year, it was split into two events with a carnival in July and Old Railroad Days in August to celebrate railroad history.

community

Latest News

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts