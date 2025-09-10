Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Sideswipe and run on North Elm Street

On Aug. 25, Brianne Sebastino, 45, of New Marlborough, Massachusetts had her USPS mail truck parked on North Elm Street approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with Granger Lane in North Canaan. While parked, a white pickup truck driven by an unknown operator clipped the mirror of the mail truck, causing minor damage. The case remains active, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820 or Trooper Colon #1159 at jean.colon.carattini@ct.gov.

Deer strike causes road sign collision

Luann Zbinden, 70, of Goshen was traveling south on Route 63 in Falls Village on the evening of Aug. 27 when a deer ran into her Hyundai Elantra, causing her to swerve off the roadway. During the period of no control, the vehicle struck a 45 MPH speed limit sign and traveled approximately 100 yards before coming to a rest on the shoulder. Zbinden was uninjured in the accident, but her vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. She was found at fault for the accident and was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Failure to appear arrest

Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 2, Brian Martinez, 29, of Northampton, Massachusetts was arrested by troopers for failure to appear in the second degree. Martinez was issued a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on the same day.

Rolled vehicle leads to DWI arrest

On the evening of Sept. 3, troopers were dispatched to Cobble Road in Salisbury on the report of a rolled vehicle. After an investigation, troopers found the driver, Johan Arango, 36, of North Canaan to be intoxicated, and arrested him for illegal operation under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain lane. Arango was uninjured in the accident, but his Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium was disabled. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 17.

Downed tree collision

On the afternoon of Sept. 4, Colleen Kopec, 75, of Sharon was driving on White Hollow Road during windy weather in a Lincoln MKZ Reserve. Upon rounding a curve, she came upon a downed tree and couldn’t brake in time before colliding with it. The vehicle became stuck on the tree, but passing motorists were able to jack the car up high enough to remove the tree from underneath. The car sustained undercarriage damage but was functional. Kopec was issued a written warning for driving too fast for the conditions.

Falling branch strikes car

On the evening of Sept. 4, Andrea Downs, 57, of Falls Village was driving north on Beebe Hill Road in Falls Village when a tree branch fell and struck the rear driver’s side of her Kia Sorento. Downs was uninjured in the incident, and the vehicle remained functional. As this was an act of nature, no enforcement was issued for the incident.

Fraudulent check arrest

On the afternoon of Sept. 5, troopers took Francisco Paez, 45, of Salisbury into custody for an active arrest warrant on the charge of issuing a bad check over $2000 for an incident that occurred in April of this year. The check, which totaled $5,400, was apparently not connected to any open bank account. Paez was released on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 18.





