A look at town government in the NW Corner
Who’s who and what’s what?
Leila Hawken
Northwest Corner towns are officiated and represented by a varied group of commission members, staff and elected officials, positions that run the gamut from salaried to volunteer, appointed to elected, and with a range of term lengths.
This system of governance dates back to before the founding of the United States of America, and while the structure remains intact, certain components have changed over time and continue to change to this day. Some towns have shifted from electing Town Hall staff such as town clerk, tax collector and treasurer to appointing employees in these positions. Salisbury has an appointed town clerk. Cornwall will appoint a tax collector this November for the first time. North Canaan and Sharon still elect such officials, but have held public hearings earlier this year on the potential shift to appointments.
Understanding these positions can be a complex task, which is why a Lakeville Journal reporter relied on the help of town officials and municipal documents to compile a who’s who and what’s what of our towns’ governments. Find below a primer for the complicated world of Northwest Corner administration and authority, but bear in mind this list is not comprehensive, and many more vital roles keep things running at town hall and beyond.
Board of Selectmen
At the heart of Connecticut’s municipal governance schema is the quintessentially New England selectboard, composed of the first selectman who administers day-to-day governance in town, and is assisted by two other selectmen. The Board of Selectmen is responsible for appointing various positions and roles in town commissions and for hiring and firing staff, as well as initiating and instituting town ordinances via Connecticut’s municipal democratic format, the Town Meeting. All selectmen in the Northwest Corner are allocated salaries from the town budget.
In other parts of Connecticut, some towns have begun the shift to a more modern leadership system. Winchester, for example, has adopted a “Council-Manager” form of governance. In this system, a non-partisan town manager was appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the town, supervising department heads and town staff, and the Board of Selectmen acts as the legislative body.
Planning and Zoning and the Board of Finance
Beyond the selectmen, who are elected to two-year terms, the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Finance chairs play major roles in towns’ development. Both positions, which are volunteer, are appointed by a vote within the board or commission, whose members are elected by residents. The officer’s terms are limited by their total term time on the commission, which is either four or six years depending on the town.
The P&Z chair helms the commission that reviews projects that relate to the town’s zoning regulations and directs development to align with the town’s state-mandated Plan of Conservation and Development.
The BOF chair heads the commission that reviews and approves the annual municipal and education spending plans and sets the annual mill rate.
Town Clerk
The town clerk, which is appointed or elected depending on the town, is a crucial, paid staff position responsible for maintaining the public record as well as keeping important statistics and managing licensing.
Finance Director
The treasurer, or finance director, oversees town accounts, and is responsible for receiving, investing and maintaining records of municipal funds. The treasurer is a paid staff position that is appointed or elected in different towns.
Tax Assessor and Collector
The municipal government is exclusively responsible for the assessment of property taxes, and the tax assessor is the agent who ensures assessments are made properly, and that the grand list remains accurate. The tax collector’s duty is to oversee the proper collection of those taxes. These paid positions are variously elected and appointed and may be part-time or full-time. Several of our towns employ the same assessor or collector.
Zoning Enforcement Officer and Land Use Administrator
The zoning enforcement officer is the municipal staff point person for all land use commissions, such as P&Z, Inland Wetlands and Watercourses, and in some cases a historic district or preservation commission. Also known in many towns as the Land Use Administrator, this paid position receives all applications and inquiries relating to land use, issues permits for to those applications, and investigates violations of zoning and IWWC regulations.
Salisbury
Salisbury’s first selectman is Curtis Rand, who is currently serving his tenth term in the role. The salary for the position is budgeted at $101, 835 for fiscal year ’26. The second and third selectmen, whose salaries are budgeted at $11,540, are Christian Williams and Katherine Kiefer. All selectmen’s terms expire with the municipal elections this fall, but they may run for re-election.
P&Z commissioners serve four-year terms, with current chair Michael Klemens’ term ending in 2027. The BOF chair, Pari Forood, holds a six-year term, set to expire in 2029.
The town clerk is a BOS-appointed, four-year term position in Salisbury, currently held by Kristine Simmons. The clerk’s salary is budgeted at $69,696.
Salisbury refers to its chief financial officer as its comptroller, a role responsible for all operations of the town’s finance department. The appointed position is budgeted at $99,650, and is held by Joseph Cleaveland as a four-year term.
The tax assessor position, held by Kayla Johnson who performs the role for many towns in the area, is appointed and budgeted for a $75,000 salary.
The tax collector is a four-year appointed position, held by Jean Bell. The position’s salary is budgeted at $62,550.
Abby Conroy is the town Director of Land Use, a hired staff position. The role has a budgeted salary of $99,685 for FY’26.
Sharon
Sharon’s first selectman is Casey Flanagan, currently serving his first term which is set to expire this year like all selectmen across our towns. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted at $84,821 for FY’26. The rest of the board is filled by Lynn Kearcher and John Brett. Kearcher was paid $6,221 for the role during the last financial year, while Brett declined payment.
P&Z’s chair is Laurance Rand III, serving a four-year term set to expire in 2029. The BOF is headed by Thomas Bartram, also serving a four-year term that ends in 2029.
Sharon’s town clerk is Linda Amerighi, who has served over 30 years in the role. Its salary is budgeted at $63,803 for FY’26, and runs four-year terms. The BOS is currently reviewing a draft ordinance that would transition the role from being publicly elected to BOS-appointed.
Tina Pitcher is the town treasurer, an elected position with a two-year term length. The treasurer’s salary is budgeted at $22,825.
The tax assessor is an appointed part-time role with no defined term length, held by Jennifer Dubray who works in several towns in the region. The town has budgeted $53,799 for its salary.
The tax collector, an elected role serving two-year terms, is Donna Christensen. The position is budgeted for a $41,179 salary.
Sharon’s Land Use Administrator is a BOS-appointed role, served by Jamie Casey. The position’s payment is divided between its various commission affiliations: $44,640 for P&Z and $8,599 for the IWWC.
Kent
Marty Lindenmayer is currently serving his first term as Kent’s first selectman. The position is budgeted for a $83,647 salary, while the second and third selectmen are set to be paid $6,051 each. Lynn Mellis Worthington and Glenn Sanchez are currently sitting on the board, which is set to move around with Lindenmayer’s departure in November.
P&Z is led by Wes Wyrick, whose six-year term on the commission expires this year.
The BOF is currently led by Nancy O’Dea Wyrick, whose six-year term also ends this year.
Kent’s clerk is Darlene Brady, who is serving a four-year term in the elected role. The position’s salary is budgeted at $66,723.
The town treasurer is Barbara Herbst, who works for both Kent and Cornwall. The position is held in four-year terms, and is appointed by the first selectman. Its salary is budgeted at $52,569.
The tax assessor, currently Jennifer Dubray, is appointed by the BOS and has no stated term limit (TK confirm). The town has budgeted $51,069 for the position.
The tax collector is an elected role of two-year terms, currently held by Deborah Devaux. The position is budgeted $47,744.
Kent divides the salary of its Land Use Administrator, currently Tai Kern, between P&Z ($59,115) and the IWWC ($31,830). This is an appointed employee position.
Cornwall
Gordon Ridgway has been Cornwall’s first selectman since 1991, and is currently serving his 18th term. Rocco Botto and Jen Hulburt Markow fill the other two board positions. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted for $68,217 while the second and third selectmen are paid $4,961 each.
The P&Z chair in Cornwall is Anna Timell, who will serve until her term ends in 2029.
Joseph Pryor is the BOF chair, and his term will also run out in 2029.
The town clerk is Vera Dineen, who serves an elected two-year elected position, set to expire in 2026. The clerk’s salary is allocated $53,378 on the FY’26 budget.
The town’s finances are handled by both a chief finance officer, Barbara Herbst, who was appointed to her position and is budgeted for a $47,371 salary.
The tax assessor’s salary is $25,046, and is an appointed position with no term limit currently held by Kayla Johnson.
The tax collector position was recently changed from an elected role to an appointed one, and is held by Jean Bouteiller, whose term ends this year. The budgeted salary for the collector is $30,935.
The town’s zoning enforcement is handled by Land Use Administrator Spencer Musselman, who is paid hourly at a rate of $37.90. The town has budgeted approximately $28,500 in total land use wages for the fiscal year.
Falls Village
Dave Barger is currently serving his first term as Falls Village’s first selectman. The position has a budgeted salary of $40,540, while the other two selectmen are paid $5,335. Those roles are held by Chris Kinsella and Judy Jacobs.
P&Z is chaired by Greg Marlowe, who just began a new term this summer. His five year term expires in May 2030.
Ginger Betti is serving as the finance chair, with her six-year term on the commission set to end this fall.
The town clerk is an elected position with a four-year term, currently occupied by Johanna Mann. The role is budgeted a salary of $36,613.
Michelle Lynn Hansen is treasurer/bookkeeper, paid two separate salaries for each role for a budgeted total of $39,703. The position is appointed by the BOS and served in four-year terms.
Kayla Johnson is the town’s chief tax assessor, an appointed position, and is budgeted a salary of $25,403. The town also hires an assistant assessor, currently Theresa Graney, whose salary is marked at $13,484. Both positions are appointed with no term limit.
Collecting duties are handled by Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, whose salary is set at $22,374. The position is appointed and serves a four year term.
Falls Village is developing a new position in the ’26 fiscal year for a joint planning consultant and ZEO role, currently held by Janell Mullen and budgeted for a salary of $26,160. The role is appointed, with no term limit.
North Canaan
Brian Ohler is serving his first term as first selectman, joined by Craig Whiting and Jesse Bunce on the board. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted at $24,000, while the second and third selectmen are paid $6,500 each.
P&Z is led by chair Mike O’Connor, whose four-year term ends in 2027..
Doug Humes is chair of the BOF, and his term will conclude in 2029 after a six-year term.
The clerk’s office is currently unoccupied since the ongoing absence of Jean Jacquier beginning in February of this year. The position was allocated a salary of $38,000 for the fiscal year.
Emily Minacci is the town’s treasurer with a budgeted salary of $27,000.
The tax collector’s office was also also vacated earlier this year when Jennifer Jacquier left resigned. It has since been filled by Launa Goslee as a contractor until the November election. The position is budgeted a salary of $23,000.
The clerk, treasurer and tax collector are currently elected positions, though a vote to install ordinances that would switch each to an appointed office with a four-year term length will be on the November municipal election ballot. If voted through, any switch of a position to be appointed will only happen after this election cycle is completed.
Jennifer Dubray handles the tax assessor duties in town, which are budgeted $39,175 in compensation. It is an appointed position with no term length.
The town also appoints a ZEO, George Martin, with a salary of $15,100 laid out on the budget.
While playing outside in the early post-pandemic days, Berkshire Busk! founder Eugene Carr had an epiphany: why not expand the idea of performing on the street (aka busking)into a full-fledged festival in Great Barrington?
As an entrepreneur and cellist, Carr envisioned a well-organized jamboree featuring regional talent, including musicians, acrobats, storytellers, fire-eaters, and more. He formed a team, connected with local businesses and the town of Great Barrington, and launched Berkshire Busk! in 2021. Since then, Berkshire Busk! has grown into a summer staple for Great Barrington.
In the summer of 2024, over 25,000 people experienced Berkshire Busk!. The festival is free to the public, provides a big boost to local businesses, and spectators can tip performers.
Busking takes place all over the world, either organized by individual performers or via busking festivals. Artists like The Roots, Tracy Chapman, Phoebe Bridgers, and Old Crow Medicine Show have all cut their teeth performing on the street.
General Manager Carli Scolforo is a Berkshire native with a love of music and writing. She can often be seen roaming the streets of Great Barrington, making sure everything’s in order, and serves as the festival’s face on social media.
“This year is the fifth anniversary of Berkshire Busk!, and it’s been an amazing summer,” said Scolforo. “We were able to welcome back a lot of our favorite performers, and bring in some new experiences as well. After getting rained out last year, we were able to host our first outdoor movie night in partnership with The Triplex Cinema and the Boondocks Film Society.”
Scolforo added, “This summer, we also introduced our first Open Mic Night, hosted by local recording artist and music producer Jackson Whalan. We were really pleased with the turnout of talent. The sheer amount of talent that’s hidden within an hour or so drive of Great Barrington always astounds us.”
Local businesses sponsor various busking spots, like the Berkshire Money Management Stage in the parking lot between the Triplex Cinema and Mama Lo’s BBQ. Typically, buskers bring their own amplification, while there are few spots — such as Berkshire Mountain Distillery in Sheffield — provide power.
Berkshire Busk! will end its season with a fireworks display on its last night on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Berkshire Busk! is endorsed by the Select Board of the Town of Great Barrington and is entirely supported by sponsorship fees from companies and organizations, as well as philanthropic donations from granting organizations, individuals and the Town of Great Barrington.
It operates under a fiscal sponsorship agreement with the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires and participates in Mass Cultural Council’s Card to Culture program — in collaboration with the Department of Transitional Assistance, the Department of Public Health’s WIC Nutrition Program, the Massachusetts Health Connector, and hundreds of organizations — by making cultural programming accessible to those for whom cost is a participation barrier.
For more information, visit: berkshirebusk.com
What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.
Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.
Directed by Colin Hanlon, this production balances elements of comedy and emotional depth. Gurney’s script may be filled with laughs but at its core, “Sylvia” explores loyalty, companionship, and how love sometimes arrives in unexpected forms. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 1995 and has since become an audience favorite for its wit, warmth, and originality.
Rounding out the cast is Sienna Brann, taking on a trio of roles that highlight the play’s comic versatility. The design team includes Christopher and Justin Swader (scenic), Kathleen DeAngelis (costumes), Bobbie Zlotnik (wigs), Wheeler Moon (lighting), and Graham Stone (sound), ensuring the story is grounded in a fully realized world, albeit one occasionally seen from a dog’s point of view.
Performances run through Sept. 7 at the Sharon Playhouse. For tickets and more information, visit sharonplayhouse.org.
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while some of us may mourn the shortening days and cooler nights, the culturally-inclined denizens of the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Taconics have plenty to look forward to.
During Labor Day weekend, visit one of the offerings below, and maybe even take home a watercolor, rug, or locally-crafted wooden bowl to ready your home for the indoor season ahead.
Kick off the weekend with libations and bites from legendary New York City importer Rosenthal Wine Merchant at Mad Rose Gallery (5916 North Elm Ave., Millerton). The evening will mark the end of Paul Chaleff’s ceramics exhibition, which closes at the end of the weekend. Ashley Gilbertson and Franco Pagetti’s photography exhibition “Fragments in Time,” which has been extended through Sept. 21, will also be on display.RSVP by emailing info@madrosegallery.com.
Head to the Cornwall Library (30 Pine St., Cornwall) for its seventh annual weekend-long Art Sale, and peruse an endless supply of prints, posters, watercolors, photos, paintings and more, with price tags ranging from a very reasonable $20 to much greater sums.
The Library has announced that this year’s selection will “run the gamut from the antique to the contemporary, from the jazzy and colorful to the classic black and white, from realistic to abstract.” Thanks to generous donors, the sale will feature works from notable artists such as Amedeo Modigliani, Enrique Chagoya, Marc Simont, Leonard Baskin, Ruth Gannett, Robert Andrew Parker, Nicole Eisenman, R. H. Quaytman, and others, as well as a special exhibition of vintage photos, paintings and posters from late artist Duncan Hannah.
For more information and hours, visit cornwalllibrary.org/labor-day-art-sale/.
Visit the Barn at the Pine Plains location of beloved antiques and décor purveyor Hammertown (3201 NY-199, Pine Plains) and find the coffee table of your vintage dreams this weekend. Up to 75% off home goods and furniture of all kinds will be available.
This year’s iteration of the biannual tent sale features a “Makers Market” with local artisans, craftspeople and food vendors.
Visit https://shop.hammertown.com/blogs/journal/hammertown-labor-day-tent-sale for additional details and hours.
The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild, a coalition of local woodworkers that supports the local industry and its craftspeople, is hosting its 25th Fine Woodwork Show at the Berkshire Botanical Garden (5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge) this weekend. Attendees will have the chance to watch 32 masters from around the Tri-Corner region demonstrate their trades, from woodturning and Chinese joinery to boat building and French polishing.
The event will also announce the allocation of $32,000 from its scholarship fund to support 9 aspiring woodworkers, and host a silent auction of guild member-crafted pieces to support next year’s fund. Works from the artisans will also be available for viewing and sale.
Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Hot Plate Brewing will provide frothy, local ales for swilling, while SoCo Creamery of Great Barrington will be pedaling its handcrafted ice cream for sweeter options for the whole family. Great Cape Baking Co., from Dover Plains will offer a full breakfast and lunch menu, including donuts, while Pleasant & Main from Housatonic will be providing the caffeine and crepes.Further details can be found at berkshirewoodworkers.org.
Artists across Cornwall will fling open their studio and gallery doors to welcome Labor Day culture ramblers on Saturday afternoon. An eclectic lineup of ten participating artists will show their work, ranging from pottery to sculpture paths, allowing participants a chance to enjoy the fresh late-summer weather as they meander through Cornwall’s green valleys from studio to studio.For a list of the artists, a map, and directions to each studio, visit ornwallct.org/event/cornwall-open-studio-2025/.