Assistant Town Clerk resigns amid Town Hall turmoil

NORTH CANAAN — Marilisa Camardi, assistant town clerk in North Canaan, has resigned her position effective Oct. 16.

Camardi was recently the defendant in a Torrington Superior Court case regarding a ballot dispute for the upcoming municipal election.

The plaintiff was Town Clerk Jean Jacquier: Camardi’s boss and one of two prospective Democratic candidates who sued to have their names included on the ballot despite errors on the endorsement paperwork. The other candidate was Carol Overby for Board of Finance. Overby and Jacquier did not include the offices they were running for on the endorsement slate.

Democratic Town Committee Chair Chris Jacques said, “Suing the assistant town clerk was the only available avenue to secure Carol and Jean’s place on the ballot. It was never a personal attack against Marilisa.”

Prior to the Sept. 24 court ruling in favor of Camardi, on Sept. 23 she submitted her resignation to First Selectman Brian Ohler.

Camardi stated, “Though I am grateful for the chance to have been part of the Town of North Canaan staff, certain aspects of my experience here have made it increasingly difficult for me to contribute in a productive or positive manner.”

Camardi initially agreed to stay on through the election. On Oct. 2, however, she cited an incident with Jacquier — after the judge’s ruling — that caused her to end her employment with the typical two-week notice.

The incident she refers to in her resignation letter occurred on Sept. 29 when Jacquier returned to Town Hall and reportedly instructed Camardi to give her a key to the Town Clerk’s office. Jacquier was ultimately escorted out by state troopers.

The following day, Camardi reported receiving a text message from Jacquier that she perceived as threatening.

Camardi offered to help transition to her successor “and assist in any way possible to ensure continuity for the office.”

The Board of Selectmen are planning a special meeting next week to address the vacant Town Clerk’s office. Ohler said there is a prospective candidate with “decades of experience” and all necessary certifications to step into the role.

The town’s executive assistant Paul Mattingly was appointed an assistant town clerk earlier this year and is expected to help fulfill the duties of the office as needed.

Ohler said he reached out to the State Elections Enforcement Committee to request an election monitor be assigned to North Canaan’s polling station.

Camardi’s resignation was announced during the well-attended Board of Selectmen meeting Monday, Oct. 6. Additional coverage from the meeting will be available online at lakevillejournal.com