Attorneys present arguments in North Canaan ballot case
Riley Klein
NORTH CANAAN — Should two Democratic Town Committee candidates be included on the November ballot despite errors in the endorsement paperwork?
That is the question Judge Ann E. Lynch faces in the case of Jacquier vs. Camardi. Lawyers for each side submitted written arguments to Torrington Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 19.
Both briefs address the matter of substantial compliance — as opposed to strict compliance — with election laws.
On July 22, the DTC nominated Jean Jacquier to run for Town Clerk and Carol Overby to run for Board of Finance, but neither candidate included the office or term on the official endorsement slate. Upon review, Connecticut Secretary of the State Election Officer Heather Augeri stated the slate was invalid and she advised Marilisa Camardi, acting Town Clerk and defendant in this case, to remove the candidates from the ballot.
Plaintiffs Jacquier and Overby did not deny that the endorsement slate was submitted with missing information. Attorney John Kennelly argued that they should be included on the ballot because they achieved substantial compliance with the law.
“At first glance, the statutory language in C.G.S. 9-391 appears to be mandatory. However, our State Supreme Court has recognized that voters (in this case caucus voters and ultimately the voters of North Canaan) should not be disenfranchised for minor violations of even mandatory election statutes,” Kennelly’s brief states.
In conclusion, Kennelly urged the court to require Camardi to include Jacquier and Overby on all ballots pertaining to the Nov. 4 election.
Camardi’s attorney Thomas Gerarde argued, “strict compliance is required such that neither the election official nor the Court can excuse a candidate’s inadvertent noncompliance.”
Gerarde stated the plaintiffs have not had any rights violated and their request for relief should be denied. “The omission of the Plaintiffs from the ballot as Democratic Party-Endorsed Candidates comports with the law and is a result required by law.”
Judge Lynch is expected to make a ruling by Friday, Sept. 26.
Election info
Jean Jacquier, North Canaan’s current Town Clerk, has been elected four times as a Republican. Following a legal dispute with First Selectman Brian Ohler (R) she vacated her office in Town Hall and has not returned since February 2025. In July she was endorsed by the DTC to run for Town Clerk.
Camardi is Jacquier’s part time assistant and has been filling in as acting Town Clerk since February. Camardi is not running for office.
The Republican Town Committee candidate for Town Clerk this year is Krysti Segalla.
Carol Overby is one of two DTC candidates for Board of Finance. The other is Emily Bottum.
The RTC candidate for Board of Finance is John Jacquier.
Also on the North Canaan ballot this year will be three questions asking voters to decide if the positions of Town Clerk, Tax Collector and Treasurer should be elected or appointed. Currently all three positions are elected. If voters choose to appoint these positions moving forward, the change would take effect at the end of the next term for each official.
Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.
Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.
The Playhouse’s casting includes Dana Domenick of Falls Village who leads the cast as Mollie Ralston, the newlywed innkeeper with a secret. Reid Sinclair of Norfolk plays Giles, her husband and partner in hospitality — and maybe in something more sinister. Will Nash Broyles from Lakeville plays the eccentric and enigmatic Christopher Wren, and Sandy York of Sharon will play the role of the imperious Mrs. Boyle. Dick Terhune (Litchfield), Caroline Kinsolving (Salisbury), Ricky Oliver (Pawling), and Christopher McLinden (also Lakeville) round out the cast as the play’s increasingly suspicious guests — and one very determined detective.
As always, Sharon Playhouse has gathered a top-tier creative team to match its cast. The Swader brothers (Christopher and Justin) return with their signature scenic designs, while Kathleen DeAngelis’s costumes and Bobbie Zlotnik’s wigs promise to anchor us firmly in postwar England, even as the plot spirals into timeless psychological suspense. Lighting by Wheeler Moon and sound design by Graham Stone will help turn the cozy theater into a stage crackling with tension.
If you’ve never seen “The Mousetrap,” here’s what you need to know: it’s the murder mystery that truly defined the genre. Premiering in London’s West End in 1952 and still running strong over 30,000 performances later, Christie’s ingenious puzzle unfolds in a snowbound manor house where everyone has something to hide, and no one is safe from suspicion. Its final twist is famously kept secret by audiences — a tradition of theatrical discretion that only deepens the sense of shared experience.
“The enduring success of ‘The Mousetrap’ lies in its suspense, yes, but also in its structure,” said the Playhouse’s Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It’s a masterclass in storytelling. And with Hunter Foster leading this incredible cast of local artists, we know our audiences are in for an evening of mystery, laughter, and yes, plenty of gasps.”
Tickets are available now at SharonPlayhouse.org.
For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.
The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, artists chosen from 100 entries around the country — representing diverse origins as far flung as Punjab, Berlin, and Peru — will set up their easels and spend the week recording the landscape, farms, historic buildings, and even restaurant interiors throughout the town. Artists such as Thomas Adkins, Yili Haruni, Katushka Millones, and Zufar Bikbov will participate.
“The French term plein air means ‘out of doors,’ referring to the practice of painting entire finished pictures in the open air. The plein air approach was pioneered by John Constable in Britain in the early 19th century,” according to The Tate Gallery in London.
Thursday, Oct. 2, is “Paint the Historic District Day,” when artists make paintings of early buildings.
Norfolk artist Sam Guindon will give a painting demonstration in the meadow by Tapping Reeve Law School at 82 South St. at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Nicole Carpenter, curator of the Litchfield Historical Society, will present “Landscape Visions: Artistic Depictions of Litchfield,” exploring the role artists play in documenting regional history, at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oliver Wolcott Library at 160 South St. The talk is free, and all are welcome.
The public is also invited to the historic firehouse at Belden House at 6 p.m. for a free art show of the works created that day.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, Judge of Awards Eric Forstmann, a Litchfield County artist, will announce the winners at the Gala Art Show and Sale in the historic Firehouse property of Belden House & Mews, where all displayed artwork will be available for purchase.
Finally, on Sunday morning, Oct. 5,from 9 a.m. to noon, everyone is invited to a three-hour fun “Quick Paint” event. Open to artists of all levels, with additional prizes, the event will be held in the Tapping Reeve Meadow at 82 South St. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.
Art Tripping was founded in 2018 by Michele Murelli, whose mission is to create community art events and show how art enhances quality of life. Murelli and her team of volunteers have organized Plein Air Litchfield, 2025.
Visit the PAL website, www.pleinairlitchfield.com for information and to purchase tickets to the Gala Art Show and Sale.