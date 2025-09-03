community

Cardboard kingdoms: the art of building box forts

Adults and children worked on a big box fort at the Center on Main Saturday, Aug. 23. The program was a collaboration between the Center and the Falls Village Recreation Commission.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Children manned the ramparts of a large box fort at the Center on Main Saturday, Aug. 23.

The activity was sponsored by the Center and the Recreation Commission. When a reporter wandered in Saturday morning, the Center’s Britta Sallick and Recreation’s Emily Petersen, with assistance from Greer Sallick and Ted Moys, were just getting started.

For materials they had cutting devices and a sort of screwdriver especially made for attaching pieces of cardboard together. The grownups handled this part of the operation.

And there was lots of cardboard. Some of the bigger and sturdier pieces were obtained from sources such as day care centers, but most came from the town’s transfer station. Many had Amazon labels.

As the morning progressed, more children and parents filtered in. The youngsters wavered between the desire to help out and the urge to get inside the fort. It came out about even.

When the reporter left the fort was definitely taking shape, and children were merrily crawling around inside, occasionally peeking out the windows.

The art of Marilyn Hock

Waterlily (8”x12”) made by Marilyn Hock

Provided

It takes a lot of courage to share your art for the first time and Marilyn Hock is taking that leap with her debut exhibition at Sharon Town Hall on Sept. 12. A realist painter with a deep love for wildlife, florals, and landscapes, Hock has spent the past few years immersed in watercolor, teaching herself, failing forward, and returning again and again to the page. This 18-piece collection is a testament to courage, practice and a genuine love for the craft.

“I always start with the eyes,” said Hock of her animal portraits. “That’s where the soul lives.” This attentiveness runs through her work, each piece rendered with care, clarity, and a respect for the subtle variations of color and light in the natural world.

Reading and recommendations from Carissa Unite of Oblong Books

Carissa Unite, general manager of Oblong Books in Millerton.

Provided

Carissa Unite of Millerton, began working at Oblong Books 16 years ago as a high schooler. She recently celebrated her eight-year anniversary as the general manager.

Unite’s journey at Oblong began even before she applied for her first position.An avid reader from a young age, she was a frequent customer at the store. During those years, Unite bonded with a former employee who encouraged her to apply for a position after connecting over their shared love of reading.

The Ungardener: by the books

Michele Paladino’s nursery, “Lindera” in Falls Village.

Dee Salomon

It was a bit unfair, in my last column, to write a critique of a well-regarded plant reference book (“When the guide gets it wrong”) without recommending a satisfactory replacement or two.

As a novice gardener, I found plant selection — native or not — to be overwhelming and relied on website databases that let me enter soil, moisture, light and critter criteria, then return options I could research. Unsurprisingly, this yielded little garden satisfaction in situ. It may well be that it takes a little poetry to create a garden.

