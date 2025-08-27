concerts

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Anna Handler makes her BSO debut.

Hilary Scott

On Saturday, Aug. 16, we were excited to see the debut of new Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Anna Handler, and the return of violinist Augustin Hadelich. Another warm evening in Lenox with humidity near 100 percent, couldn’t stop a massive crowd from gathering.

Handler strode onto the Shed stage with purpose, greeted the evening’s concertmaster, Alexander Velinzon, and took the podium for Brahms’ “Tragic Overture.”Right away, her crisp, powerful conducting style — clearly reminiscent of Andris Nelsons’ — was effective at bringing Brahms to life. She urged forth the strings, waved in the brass and percussion with verve, and caressed her winds in an emotional way.

Velinzon and the strings were superb — a powerfully played Brahms. Handler made her mark. She bowed modestly, placing hand to heart, and pointed to credit various sections and individuals. She strode off stage with pace and quickly returned for Schumann’s “Symphony No. 4.”

No. 4 begins with somber tones and develops into something else: Ziernlich langsam (Rather slow) to Lebhaft (lively) to Romanze: Ziernlich langsam, to Scherzo: Lebhaft — Trio, then Langsam — Lebhaft — Schneller — Presto (slow — lively — faster — very fast.)

It was exquisitely performed with Handler bringing both artistry and quality. It flowed like a river — meandering, then surging with power, until it exploded into a torrent. The build up was sharp; the conclusion loud, and vibrant.

Handler turned to the audience, now a broad smile. She shook Velinzon’s hand. Her deeper bows greeted a standing ovation — a glimpse into a bright future.

Anna Handler at Tanglewood.Hilary Scott

After intermission, it was up to Hadelich to follow a great orchestral performance.

A large man with larger hair, he dwarfed Handler as he waited onstage to begin his part in the famous Tchaikovsky “Violin Concerto.” Velinzon and the orchestra led the soft opening bars. Hadelich lifted the 1744 “Leduc / Szeryng” Guarneri (lent to him through the Tarisio Trust), and began. Sweet tones emerged.

He had previously played the 1723 “ex-Kiesewetter” Stradivari but switched recently after hearing the mellow, more human-like voice he was in search of — and found — in the Guarneri. What followed was smooth, soft, gentle brilliance.

Allegro moderato – Moderato assai served as a warm-up. Then came Canzonetta: Andante —and things really got going. The Finale: Allegro vivacissiomo, Hadelich flew up and down the neck of the Guarneri with such speed and precision that, through binoculars, I caught Velinzon chuckle and shake his head in disbelief from the best seat in the house.

A virtuoso performance.The crowd roared.

An encore followed: Forrester (arr. Hadelich) “Wild Fiddler’s Rag” — fun and flirtatious.

Will there be other evenings as bright as this? Likely, but few and far between.

Will Velinzon and the orchestra continue to create rare conditions where these thermonuclear pyrotechnics are possible?Absolutely.

concerts

Latest News

Busking in the Berkshires

Busking in the Berkshires
Brent McCoy of Secret Circus Show at Berkshire Busk!
Roman Iwasiwka

While playing outside in the early post-pandemic days, Berkshire Busk! founder Eugene Carr had an epiphany: why not expand the idea of performing on the street (aka busking)into a full-fledged festival in Great Barrington?

As an entrepreneur and cellist, Carr envisioned a well-organized jamboree featuring regional talent, including musicians, acrobats, storytellers, fire-eaters, and more. He formed a team, connected with local businesses and the town of Great Barrington, and launched Berkshire Busk! in 2021. Since then, Berkshire Busk! has grown into a summer staple for Great Barrington.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage
Jonathan Walker as “Greg” and Jen Cody as “Sylvia”in rehearsal at The Sharon Playhouse.
Aly Morrissey

What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.

Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Labor Day weekend art, design and local finds

Paul Chaleff’s exhibit at Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton.

Provided

The unofficial end of summer is here, and while some of us may mourn the shortening days and cooler nights, the culturally-inclined denizens of the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Taconics have plenty to look forward to.

During Labor Day weekend, visit one of the offerings below, and maybe even take home a watercolor, rug, or locally-crafted wooden bowl to ready your home for the indoor season ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less
community