GNH collides with Holy Cross

WINSTED — Holy Cross High School won 36-20 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football team Saturday, Nov. 15.

The hard-fought contest was won in the air. Holy Cross QB Brady Lombardo completed 16/31 passes for 309 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

GNH pounded the ground game for a total of 209 rushing yards. Cole Linnen, Jaden Hoffman and Trevor Campbell each ran in one TD. Wes Allyn caught an interception on defense.

Devonne Drake caught two touchdown passes for Holy Cross against GNH. Photo by Riley Klein

The result did not alter Naugatuck Valley League (Tier 1) standings with Holy Cross (6-3) remaining in third place and GNH (4-5) remaining in fourth place. Seymour and Woodland Regional sit tied at the top with undefeated 9-0 records ahead of their showdown Nov. 26.

GNH scored first against Holy Cross on a seven-yard rush by Jaden Hoffman. Holy Cross responded with three quick reception touchdowns -- two by Dae’Sean Graves and one by Devonne Drake -- before halftime, creating an 18-7 lead at the break.

Tyler Roberts cuts on a drive from GNH. Photo by Riley Klein

In the third quarter, Trevor Campbell scored for GNH and Nathan Craft scored for Holy Cross.

Holy Cross added two more reception TDs in the final quarter with one by Aaden Hall and another by Drake. GNH’s Linnen scored a 31-yard touchdown run to bring the final score to 36-20.

The final regular season game for GNH will be the Turkey Bowl against St. Paul Catholic High School Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. in Bristol.