GNH collides with Holy Cross

Dae'Sean Graves and Owen Riemer brace for impact Saturday, Nov. 15.

Photo by Riley Klein

WINSTED — Holy Cross High School won 36-20 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football team Saturday, Nov. 15.

The hard-fought contest was won in the air. Holy Cross QB Brady Lombardo completed 16/31 passes for 309 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

GNH pounded the ground game for a total of 209 rushing yards. Cole Linnen, Jaden Hoffman and Trevor Campbell each ran in one TD. Wes Allyn caught an interception on defense.

Devonne Drake caught two touchdown passes for Holy Cross against GNH.Photo by Riley Klein

The result did not alter Naugatuck Valley League (Tier 1) standings with Holy Cross (6-3) remaining in third place and GNH (4-5) remaining in fourth place. Seymour and Woodland Regional sit tied at the top with undefeated 9-0 records ahead of their showdown Nov. 26.

GNH scored first against Holy Cross on a seven-yard rush by Jaden Hoffman. Holy Cross responded with three quick reception touchdowns -- two by Dae’Sean Graves and one by Devonne Drake -- before halftime, creating an 18-7 lead at the break.

Tyler Roberts cuts on a drive from GNH.Photo by Riley Klein

In the third quarter, Trevor Campbell scored for GNH and Nathan Craft scored for Holy Cross.

Holy Cross added two more reception TDs in the final quarter with one by Aaden Hall and another by Drake. GNH’s Linnen scored a 31-yard touchdown run to bring the final score to 36-20.

The final regular season game for GNH will be the Turkey Bowl against St. Paul Catholic High School Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. in Bristol.

QB Trevor Campbell launches a pass downfield.Photo by Riley Klein

Man, 60, dies in single-car crash on Route 272 in Norfolk

Norfolk fire and ambulance crews responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 272 (Litchfield Road) shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

Photo provided

NORFOLK — A 60-year-old Oregon man is dead after a single-car crash Friday, Nov. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.

Kevin Scott, of Portland, was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Route 272 (Litchfield Road) when he exited the roadway while negotiating a curve and struck a utility pole. The Ford rolled onto its side and the airbags deployed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no passengers in the car.

Test - Heyzine

Final four finish for Mountaineers

HVRHS goalie Vi Salazar made 10 saves in the semifinal game against Morgan Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Photo by Riley Klein

NEWTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School's girls soccer team's state tournament run concluded in the semifinals with a 4-2 loss to Morgan High School Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The final four finish was the deepest playoff push for Housatonic since 2014. Lainey Diorio scored both goals and keeper Vi Salazar logged 10 saves in the semifinal game.

Local writer showcases veterans in Malcolm Gladwell's 'Medal of Honor' podcast

Local writer shares veterans’ stories in Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘Medal of Honor’ podcast

Photo by Aly Morrissey

SHARON, Conn. — After 20 years as a magazine editor with executive roles at publishing giants like Condé Nast and Hearst, Meredith Rollins never imagined she would become the creative force behind a military history podcast. But today, she spends her days writing about some of the most heroic veterans in United States history for “Medal of Honor: Stories of Courage,” a podcast produced by Malcolm Gladwell’s company, Pushkin Industries.

From her early days in book publishing to two decades in magazines and later a global content strategist for Weight Watchers, Rollins has built a long and varied career in storytelling.

