GNH falls to Naugatuck 35-14

WINSTED — Naugatuck High School football left Winsted with a 35-14 win over the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op team Friday, Oct. 3.

Naugatuck’s dual threat backfield of QB Jeremiah Cruz and RB Qwentarvous Lee combined for 327 rushing yards and four touchdowns to give the Greyhounds their first win of the season.

GNH started the game strong with a defensive stop. The Yellowjackets scored first with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by RB Cole Linnen. GNH scored again when Owen Riemer ran in an 8-yard TD.

Owen Riemer extends toward the endzone. Riley Klein

Naugatuck responded with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from RB Keegan Minopoli and a breakaway 72-yard run TD from Lee.

At halftime the game was tied 14-14. At this time, the game announcer reported, “Bad news. The snack bar is out of buffalo chicken dip.”

Naugatuck took over in the second half. Cruz scored three long rushing touchdowns — runs of 49, 55 and 40 yards.

The Greyhound defense came up with critical stops including a 4th-down denial on the 1-yard line to keep GNH scoreless in the second half.

Logan Labsherecelebrates a GNH tackle in the Naugatuck backfield. Riley Klein

Both team records moved to 1-3 for the season.

Naugatuck will host Waterbury Career Academy Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

GNH travels to Torrington High School the same night for a 6 p.m. kickoff.