Torrington football defeats GNH 55-21

Torrington RB Aiden Hansen scored seven touchdowns against GNH on Friday, Oct. 10.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — Torrington High School football won 55-21 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op under the lights Friday, Oct. 10.

More than 500 spectators were in attendance for Torrington’s first home game of the year. Weather was cool, about 58 degrees and windy as the sun set just before the 6 p.m. kickoff.

Torrington capitalized on early penalty trouble for GNH and quickly opened up a lead. RB Aiden Hansen rushed for four touchdowns in the first half to help give Torrington a 34-0 lead after two quarters.

Wes Allyn reaches for Torrington RB Evan Roman.Riley Klein

GNH generated offensive momentum in the second half with big breakaway plays from the full-house backfield. The Yellowjackets battled with three touchdowns, but Torrington responded in kind and ultimately won 55-21.

The Raiders were led by Hansen with a total of seven touchdowns. Torrington’sRB in jersey No. 5 rushed in one touchdown.

GNH QB Trevor Campbell completed four of six pass attempts for 100 yards including a 48-yard touchdown throw to Owen Riemer. Airyn Berube returned a kickoff 88-yards for a TD. Jadiel Perez rushed in a four-yard TD for GNH.

Airyn Berube returned a kickoff 88-yards for a TD.Riley Klein

Torrington’s season record advanced to 3-2 and GNH moved to 1-4.

Both teams will have a bye week before returning to their home fields the following week. Torrington hosts Oxford High School (2-3) Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Robert H. Frost Sports Complex.

GNH will play at Van Why Field in Winsted Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. to host Wolcott High School (3-2).

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

