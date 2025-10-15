Torrington football defeats GNH 55-21

TORRINGTON — Torrington High School football won 55-21 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op under the lights Friday, Oct. 10.

More than 500 spectators were in attendance for Torrington’s first home game of the year. Weather was cool, about 58 degrees and windy as the sun set just before the 6 p.m. kickoff.

Torrington capitalized on early penalty trouble for GNH and quickly opened up a lead. RB Aiden Hansen rushed for four touchdowns in the first half to help give Torrington a 34-0 lead after two quarters.

Wes Allyn reaches for Torrington RB Evan Roman. Riley Klein

GNH generated offensive momentum in the second half with big breakaway plays from the full-house backfield. The Yellowjackets battled with three touchdowns, but Torrington responded in kind and ultimately won 55-21.

The Raiders were led by Hansen with a total of seven touchdowns. Torrington’sRB in jersey No. 5 rushed in one touchdown.

GNH QB Trevor Campbell completed four of six pass attempts for 100 yards including a 48-yard touchdown throw to Owen Riemer. Airyn Berube returned a kickoff 88-yards for a TD. Jadiel Perez rushed in a four-yard TD for GNH.

Airyn Berube returned a kickoff 88-yards for a TD. Riley Klein

Torrington’s season record advanced to 3-2 and GNH moved to 1-4.

Both teams will have a bye week before returning to their home fields the following week. Torrington hosts Oxford High School (2-3) Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Robert H. Frost Sports Complex.

GNH will play at Van Why Field in Winsted Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. to host Wolcott High School (3-2).