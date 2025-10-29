gnh football

GNH defense delivers 41-16 win over Wolcott

GNH’s Cole Simonds caught an interception, seen above, and recovered a fumble.

Riley Klein

WINSTED — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football team defeated Wolcott High School 41-16 on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The swarming Yellowjacket defense forced eight turnovers and held the Eagles to 182 total yards. GNH scored two defensive touchdowns and a safety in the game.

It was a classic fall football day. Gusts of wind ripped through the 52-degree air and sent leaves tumbling across the turf.

GNH scored first on a 45-yard touchdown run from RB Cole Linnen. Wolcott responded with a passing touchdown to Ryan Charbonneau and tacked on a two-point conversion to go up 8-7 in the second quarter.

With 3:34 minutes before halftime, Wes Allyn intercepted a pass and returned it 72-yards for a touchdown to reclaim the lead for GNH.

On the next drive, Cole Simonds recovered a botched snap on the Wolcott 18-yard line. RB Airyn Berube rushed in a touchdown to give GNH a 19-8 lead.

Another botched Wolcott snap on the next drive rolled out the back of the endzone for a safety, bringing the score to 21-8 and giving GNH the ball with 30 seconds until halftime. Allyn went on to catch a touchdown pass to put GNH up 28-8 at the break.

Tyler Roberts, left, caught three interceptions against Wolcott and returned one for a touchdown. Wes Allyn, right, added a pick-six of his own in the game. Riley Klein

Wolcott started with the ball in the second half but struggled to establish momentum. The Eagles’ third quarter drives amounted to two interceptions, a lost fumble and a punt. GNH added two touchdowns to its lead.

Wolcott scored with 2:37 minutes left in the game with another two-point conversion. GNH’s Linnen returned the subsequent kickoff all the way to Wolcott’s 5-yard line. QB Trevor Campbell then took a knee run out the clock and win 41-16.

GNH’s offense was led by Linnen with 109 rushing yards and two TDs. Berube and Allyn each scored a touchdown.

On defense, Tyler Roberts recorded three interceptions and one touchdown for GNH. Allyn returned a pick-six and recovered one fumble. Cole Simonds had an interception and a fumble recovery. Owen Riemer caught an interception.

Wolcott’s special teams recovered one muffed kickoff and the defense intercepted one pass.

GNH’s record moved to 2-4 and Wolcott moved to 3-3.

The next game for GNH will be played at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Saturday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. against Watertown High School (1-5).

A palette of autumn colors brightened the hillsides around Van Why Field in Winsted Oct. 25.Riley Klein

