Bronson returns as North Canaan resident trooper

Trooper Spencer Bronson

police news

NORTH CANAAN — Trooper Spencer Bronson has returned to the position of resident trooper in North Canaan, a role he held most recently in 2022.

Bronson replaced outgoing resident trooper, Jeremy Ribadeneyra. North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler said the change took effect Jan. 24.

“We wish [Bronson] the best of luck and continued safety,” said Ohler. “Heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation to Trooper First Class Jeremy Ribadeneyra for his selfless and dedicated service to the Town of North Canaan.”

Bronson is a five-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police and worked in the Department of Corrections for nine years.

