Trailer crash
Rob Norman

Trailer crash

A camper collided with a trailer on Route 7 in Sharon Friday, Aug. 23. No injuries were reported.

Latest News

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Breach of peace charge

Keep ReadingShow less
crime

First day of school

First day of school
Lans Christensen

Class is back in session in Region One schools. Students arrived at Kent Center School on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for the first day of classes. Backpacks, books, lunch boxes and first-day outfits filled the hallways as students eagerly reunited with friends and met their new teachers.

region one schools

CHWC event raises funds for ‘patient-centric’ operations

CHWC event raises funds for ‘patient-centric’ operations

Maria Horn addresses the crowd at Community Health and Wellness’s Aug. 23 fundraiser.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The Barn at Stillwaters Farm in Salisbury was packed the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, for a fundraiser for Community Health and Wellness Center (CHWC).

The non-profit organization recently opened a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) facility in North Canaan, to complement existing locations in Torrington and Winsted.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Sign of genius: Witty wordplay winners announced

Sign of genius: Witty wordplay winners announced

Henry Pincus of the Salisbury Garden Center stands by one of the winning entries in the garden center’s sign contest. Ariana Erickson of Salisbury submitted this entry.

Robin Roraback

SALISBURY — Besides being known as a nursery that does garden maintenance and design and sells flowers, shrubs, and trees, Salisbury Garden Center is well known for its humorous and sometimes thought-provoking signs. Many look forward to the signs when driving on Route 44 on the way to or from Canaan.

The Garden Center’s owner, Eric Mendelsohn, decided to hold a contest this year and invited, through the signs, all who pass by to submit a saying for them. He got entries “in the double digits” and had plenty to choose from. Of all the entrees four were chosen, with more as possibilities for future signs. Since the sign can only hold sixty characters, length was part of the determination. He was happy to call the contest “a success.”

Keep ReadingShow less
community