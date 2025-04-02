Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

CORNWALL — Cornwall residents living near the scene of a roll-over car accident Saturday afternoon pulled a driver from a burning vehicle with only seconds to spare.

“Due to the heroic efforts — and I do mean heroic efforts — of the neighbors, the woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel. “I was the first to arrive on the scene from the fire side and when I got there, the vehicle was rolled over on its side and on fire. The driver was still trapped, and the citizens were using every ounce of energy to get her out.”

He explained that he had been on Carter Road in Kent, not far from the scene of the 3 p.m. accident at 257 Kent Road South (Route 7), near Kugeman Village in Cornwall Bridge. “The Cornwall assistant chief arrived seconds after I did.”

He said the car struck a utility pole and was surrounded by live wires. He reiterated the bravery of the citizen rescuers.

“There were live wires in the area, there was the car with gas and fluids around it and the fire itself. They used rocks to try to smash the glass to get in to her. One [rescuer] got a sledgehammer and was able to smash the back window and one went inside and had to break the seat to get her into the back and out through the window. As I got closer to the vehicle, they were able to carry her out from rear of the car.”

Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, who is also a firefighter, said rescuers came from all directions. “There was very little time to spare in what could have been a real tragedy,” he said. “What is remarkable is that the rescuers all were civilians and were making quick decisions as they worked together. It was a remarkable rescue. We’ve had other situations where things didn’t work out so well, but it was one those things where stars aligned just right. “

Once they had the woman out of the car, the rescuers carried her farther away from the burning vehicle. “They were moving her under my direction to minimize any further injuries but to get her to a safe location,” said Gawel. “I am so proud of the Cornwall community for their heroic efforts. This is where small towns can be so proud of their citizens, not only the volunteers for ambulance services, but neighbors helping neighbors.”

Little was left of the vehicle Saturday afternoon after it struck a utility pole, turned over and burst into flames. Neighbors rescued the driver at peril to themselves. Alan Gawel, KVFD Fire Chief

Ridgway said emergency responders were on the scene within minutes “but the neighbors were faster.” He said he wants to honor the rescuers, all of whose names he did not know as of Saturday night, at the upcoming selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, April 1. “We will find out who they are and honor them,” he said. “I’ve never done that before, but this is extraordinary.”

The victim was transported by Kent ambulance and Northern Dutchess Paramedic to Danbury Hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries. LifeStar was summoned, with the plan to land at Kent Falls State Park, but was cancelled after the victim was evaluated.

Some of the citizen rescuers suffered minor injuries and one was transported to the hospital.

Cornwall, Kent, Warren and Goshen responded to the scene as well as officers from Troop B in Canaan. Gawel said Litchfield County Dispatch was extremely helpful in providing information on the call.

Emergency responders were on the scene for about four hours. Once Eversource made sure the power was shut down, the fire was extinguished. The scene was handed over to Connecticut Department of Transportation around 7 p.m. for continued traffic control and cleanup efforts.

Kathryn Boughton is the editor of Kent Dispatch.