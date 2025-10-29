people

Area signmaker revives brush-and-board branding

Area signmaker revives brush-and-board branding

Dylan Vadakin of North Canaan and Boston has opened Slow Burn Signs, a hand-painted sign business.

Ruth Epstein

NORTH CANAAN — When Dylan Vadakin drives around the highways and byways, his focus is on the signs he sees along the way.

As an artist and musician, his creativity was spurred on two years ago when he began learning about the art of hand-painted signs, and he now admits “it’s become an obsession that’s spiraling out of control.” He’s taken up this new endeavor, speaking enthusiastically and excitedly on the topic.

“I can now easily determine those that are hand-painted from those digitally produced,” he said during a recent interview. “A lot of mass-produced signs are made from vinyl and the print is put directly onto aluminum.” He believes those are not as easily read as the hand-painted ones, which give clear and bold messages.

“When there is physical interaction with a sign, it will give the viewer a more intimate understanding of what the client needs the public to know,” said Vadakin, 32, who splits his time between North Canaan, where he was raised, and Boston.

A tattoo artist for the past six years, he has now opened Slow Burn Signs. He began by collecting random and cheap items he could paint on, such as wood and old windows; enjoying the practice of reuse.

He has some friends who were starting small businesses and he painted small signs for them to build up his portfolio. One friend owns a pinball arcade in which Vadakin’s “Play Pinball Here” entices customers, while another is on Counter-Intuitive Records in Boston. Some of his work adorns vans and he’s done a sandwich sign for the Falls Village Package Store. He’s now working on a banner for a wedding. His clientele is slowly building up.

Asked what makes a good sign, Vadakin said, besides the messaging, colors and tones are important and it needs to be free of clutter. Hand-painted ones have a warm and genuine quality. They also possess longevity. As for design, he said he goes through phases.

“Right now I’m into bulky, block letters,” he said. “I can play with perspective a lot, with some parts receding and others coming forward. But legibility must be maintained.”

He said signs have become his real focus and he can’t go anywhere without them screaming out at him.

He finds it frustrating there’s only one trade school for hand-painted signs that’s in San Francisco. It’s difficult to find courses, but he’s been fortunate to have some professionals giving him advice.

Vadakin is a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and Berklee College of Music, where he majored in vibraphone.

people

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

Keep ReadingShow less
film