Housatonic’s students of the arts

At HVRHS, students flourish under the various creative programs that give beginners and experts alike a chance to practice their craft inside of school. However, some students excel beyond the classes offered at school, and demonstrate their creativity in other ways that one might not notice at first glance.

Kartel Henry is a sophomore at HVRHS who writes, records and produces his own music. Known as ‘Cosigns,’ Henry has amassed almost 3,000 monthly listeners on Spotify since he started making music on Bandlab in 4th grade. Henry takes music technology at HVRHS, and spends his free time in the Science and Technology Center honing his musical skills.

But his music endeavors extend far outside of school. “When it comes to [making music] at home, it’s pretty much every single day; that’s all I’m doing all day long, is making music,” Henry said. “From when I get home, after soccer practice, I go on my PC and I record — until I go to bed.”

For Henry, music is a passion, and when asked what’s the most expressive part of his music, he responded that writing has always been the most artistic. “I feel like what I make really reflects who I am, like my thoughts and beliefs ... it really means a lot [to me] when I write.”

In the future, Henry said he wants to perfect his production skills, and improve as a musician with the help of the 21st Century Fund that provides support to both Henry and HVRHS.

Another student with a passion for music is senior Elizabeth Forbes. Forbes is a singer and songwriter who recorded her first EP this year, as part of her HVRHS Capstone project. She has competed in Housatonic’s annual battle of the bands for three consecutive years, and is looking for a win at the next competition.

Forbes participates in the school band, musical and night choir, yet her musical process extends outside of school as well, as she does most of her best work on her own — she’s been writing music as long as she remembers. “As long as I could speak, I’ve been writing my own music. I have old papers from when I was like five, and it’s horrible handwriting and … I don’t remember doing them, but I used to make my parents sit there and listen to me perform them,” Forbes said. “It’s just always been a part of my life.”

To Forbes, songwriting is a form of expression, and lyricism is the most artistic and meaningful way to do this. “I can get out all of my emotions and feelings in a song,” she said. “It’s definitely a part of who I am … It really does have an influence on my personality because it’s how I express myself.”

Two stars stand out against many in the performing arts and theater scene at HVRHS — Richie Crane and Victoria Brooks. Last year, Crane was awarded the Sondheim Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Old Man Strong in Housatonic’s “Urinetown.”

The two were also selected to attend “Hamilton” on Broadway for their participation in a U.S. History competition, where their original lyrics and performance gave them the opportunity to travel to New York and experience live theater.

Both Crane and Brooks are extensively involved in HVRHS’s theater programs, but their involvement reaches far beyond the school. Crane works professionally at the Sharon Playhouse, in addition to the Blue Studio Dance Center and the Steps at Broadway Dance Center.

Brooks has performed in many shows, including an equity performance at the Sharon Playhouse, and has gained many community service hours volunteering her time as a counselor. Brooks said her love of theater started when she performed at local theaters in California, and transferred with her when she came to HVRHS.

When asked about how theater blends into other parts of his life Crane said, “My passion for acting led me to musical theater [and] dance, and I want to major in dance in college.” For Crane, acting is about diving into the intricacies of the character you’re playing, and finding yourself along the way.

For Brooks, acting best translates to her career aspirations. “I think being on stage, doing that form of public speaking, has really just … enabled my love and admiration for debate and speech,” Brooks said. “That’s really carried into my ideal career … going into law.”

Amid many photographers at Housatonic, senior Simon Markow stands out for his broad resume in photography and film. Markow is an intern for The Lakeville Journal, filmed the HVRHS back to school video and attends many of Housatonic’s sporting events. He is the driving force behind many of the school sports’ social media profiles, and his works range from still images to edits of the soccer, volleyball and football teams.

Markow has taken film studies and photography, but most of his work is done outside of school, under the lights of a football stadium or a bright monitor screen.

Recently, Markow presented a short film featuring Sara Huber and Mira Norbets in the auditorium during flex. Dozens of students showed up to watch the film, and it was well received by all.

Markow uses both film and photography to capture his message across his many areas of expertise. To him, photography is easier, but film is more rewarding and, along with hours of editing, can produce a more meaningful final product.