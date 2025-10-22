Housatonic’s students of the arts
At HVRHS, students flourish under the various creative programs that give beginners and experts alike a chance to practice their craft inside of school. However, some students excel beyond the classes offered at school, and demonstrate their creativity in other ways that one might not notice at first glance.
Kartel Henry is a sophomore at HVRHS who writes, records and produces his own music. Known as ‘Cosigns,’ Henry has amassed almost 3,000 monthly listeners on Spotify since he started making music on Bandlab in 4th grade. Henry takes music technology at HVRHS, and spends his free time in the Science and Technology Center honing his musical skills.
But his music endeavors extend far outside of school. “When it comes to [making music] at home, it’s pretty much every single day; that’s all I’m doing all day long, is making music,” Henry said. “From when I get home, after soccer practice, I go on my PC and I record — until I go to bed.”
For Henry, music is a passion, and when asked what’s the most expressive part of his music, he responded that writing has always been the most artistic. “I feel like what I make really reflects who I am, like my thoughts and beliefs ... it really means a lot [to me] when I write.”
In the future, Henry said he wants to perfect his production skills, and improve as a musician with the help of the 21st Century Fund that provides support to both Henry and HVRHS.
Another student with a passion for music is senior Elizabeth Forbes. Forbes is a singer and songwriter who recorded her first EP this year, as part of her HVRHS Capstone project. She has competed in Housatonic’s annual battle of the bands for three consecutive years, and is looking for a win at the next competition.
Forbes participates in the school band, musical and night choir, yet her musical process extends outside of school as well, as she does most of her best work on her own — she’s been writing music as long as she remembers. “As long as I could speak, I’ve been writing my own music. I have old papers from when I was like five, and it’s horrible handwriting and … I don’t remember doing them, but I used to make my parents sit there and listen to me perform them,” Forbes said. “It’s just always been a part of my life.”
To Forbes, songwriting is a form of expression, and lyricism is the most artistic and meaningful way to do this. “I can get out all of my emotions and feelings in a song,” she said. “It’s definitely a part of who I am … It really does have an influence on my personality because it’s how I express myself.”
Two stars stand out against many in the performing arts and theater scene at HVRHS — Richie Crane and Victoria Brooks. Last year, Crane was awarded the Sondheim Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Old Man Strong in Housatonic’s “Urinetown.”
The two were also selected to attend “Hamilton” on Broadway for their participation in a U.S. History competition, where their original lyrics and performance gave them the opportunity to travel to New York and experience live theater.
Both Crane and Brooks are extensively involved in HVRHS’s theater programs, but their involvement reaches far beyond the school. Crane works professionally at the Sharon Playhouse, in addition to the Blue Studio Dance Center and the Steps at Broadway Dance Center.
Brooks has performed in many shows, including an equity performance at the Sharon Playhouse, and has gained many community service hours volunteering her time as a counselor. Brooks said her love of theater started when she performed at local theaters in California, and transferred with her when she came to HVRHS.
When asked about how theater blends into other parts of his life Crane said, “My passion for acting led me to musical theater [and] dance, and I want to major in dance in college.” For Crane, acting is about diving into the intricacies of the character you’re playing, and finding yourself along the way.
For Brooks, acting best translates to her career aspirations. “I think being on stage, doing that form of public speaking, has really just … enabled my love and admiration for debate and speech,” Brooks said. “That’s really carried into my ideal career … going into law.”
Amid many photographers at Housatonic, senior Simon Markow stands out for his broad resume in photography and film. Markow is an intern for The Lakeville Journal, filmed the HVRHS back to school video and attends many of Housatonic’s sporting events. He is the driving force behind many of the school sports’ social media profiles, and his works range from still images to edits of the soccer, volleyball and football teams.
Markow has taken film studies and photography, but most of his work is done outside of school, under the lights of a football stadium or a bright monitor screen.
Recently, Markow presented a short film featuring Sara Huber and Mira Norbets in the auditorium during flex. Dozens of students showed up to watch the film, and it was well received by all.
Markow uses both film and photography to capture his message across his many areas of expertise. To him, photography is easier, but film is more rewarding and, along with hours of editing, can produce a more meaningful final product.
As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.
Spirit week from Oct. 14-17 was unlike those of the previous years. From wearing Housatonic merch to Boomer vs Baby day, this year’s spirit week held a little friendly competition to see which grade could participate the most.
“I think that students are bored of the same old activities and events, so it’s good to switch things up even slightly to incentivize interest within students,” said SGA president and senior Mollie Ford. “Plus the point system is super beneficial because it gives students a reason to participate.”
The school spirit sentiment can be seen outside of just the school. Senior Simon Markow is known for his photography throughout the community, and has dedicated time to help Housy sports teams’ social media posts.
“Since I’ve started photography, I think school attendance [at sports games] has gone up,” Markow said. “I feel this year, students will be more aware of games and are more likely to be at the games.”
Whether it’s a pink-out volleyball game or an under the lights soccer match, it’s likely you’ll see some familiar faces.
Social media has played a large role in this over the years. Almost every student organization at Housatonic has an Instagram account, and it’s helped reach students more efficiently than a poster or email would.
“The increase of social media use, with the help from me but as well as the teams themselves has definitely increased student interest,” Markow said. “With Housy teams posting more about their upcoming games, and my help showing the cool goals, spikes, or touchdowns, it’s enlightened students to watch the games themselves.”
In a small school, promoting pride has proven to be a challenge. But this year’s senior class has made some adjustments in the hopes to change that.
“The SGA community has spent the last few years really focusing on student participation, because we think it’s the students who contribute to a better climate,” Ford said. While Housatonic’s student body may be small in size, it seems they certainly aren’t small in spirit.
The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.
Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.
Historically, HVRHS has hosted night games for boys and girls soccer and the GNH football team, but when members of the soccer team asked the athletic director, Anne MacNeil, she left it up to the students to acquire the lights necessary to host a night game.
“I said, ‘Hey, if you can find the lights, we can make it happen,’” MacNeil said. “I usually take control of it, but I really wanted to have the teams have the initiative and take responsibility for it. I think by having them do that, they have a lot more invested in it.”
Finding lights for the game was a challenge in and of itself, and it fell on the students, parents, and alumni to come together if there was to be a night game at all.
Luckily for the players, Patricia and Dino Labbadia, parents of senior Anthony Labaddia, were able to amass the support of the community and get all the necessary equipment donated for the night game.
“We’re fortunate with our communities. Our parents know people in communities and they were able to ask… [and] find the resources,” MacNeil said. “We’ve got a great senior group and senior parent group who have really taken charge … and really made the whole season possible.”
In the end, the night came together spectacularly, and the senior ceremonies, rivalry games, and nighttime fixtures made for a memorable night on the day before Homecoming.
The action began at 4 p.m. Thursday, when the JV Girls Volleyball team played rivals Lakeview High School at home.
At 4:30, the middle school boys soccer team as well as the cross country team faced Northwestern at Housatonic’s lower field and cross country course respectively. Also at 4:30, the JV boys soccer team took on rival Lakeview at Housatonic’s upper field.
At 5:15, the girls varsity volleyball team honored their seniors at Housatonic’s Senior Night ceremony, including captains Katie Crane and Victoria Brooks, before an intense match against Lakeview.
At 6:15, the boys varsity soccer team honored their seniors, including captains Everet Belancik and Abram Kirshner, before kicking off under the lights at Housatonic’s upper field against the Bobcats.
Friday night changes
Typically, Homecoming is hosted in the cafeteria with a DJ and the entire room open as a dance floor. Dancing is the main event, with a small photo op stationed next to one of the exits.
The typical formal dance filled with LED lights and glitter looked a bit different this year. For the HVRHS 2025 Homecoming, the activities all took place outside. There was a large bonfire for students to hang around, a tented area perfect for dancing, and lawn games to play.
The inspiration for this change comes from the Homecoming hosted during the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions put into place at the time. Senior class President Madison Graney said “Other years passed, graduating classes really enjoyed it and we wanted to give it a try.”
Although the theme of Homecoming remains the same, new tasks came in preparation for the event. Including the Bonfire “adds a whole new component,” Graney said. “[We] have to contact the fire department to ensure that the bonfire is being contained.” Hosting the dance outside also demanded “more preparation the day before … set up the tents and make sure it’s a safe and fun space for everyone to enjoy.”
Opinions about Homecoming’s new look vary amongst the student body, with some excited for change and others comfortable with the familiarity of an inside dance. Alexa Meach, an HVRHS senior, expressed that “Everyone that I’ve talked to’s plan is to get dressed up, take photos, and then change into more comfortable clothes because it’s going to be freezing. I feel like we could have had a different event for the bonfire. I think they could have been two separate events.”
Graney said the change is “A really great way to change up the tradition ... [and] another good way to get to know your peers and your teachers and interact with the student body all at once.”
As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.
The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.
The haunted house is a significant event for HVRHS students, with the Class of 2026’s Vice President Richie Crane saying it is “actually one of our bigger fundraising events.” The profits raised by the classes are split based on how much either class participates, as Crane explained: “We split evenly between the juniors and the seniors, so if the juniors help as much as the seniors then we split the profit with them.” The profits shared between the classes is typically “a couple thousand dollars,” said Anne MacNeil, HVRHS’s sports director and one of the chaperones at the first haunted house.
In regards to planning such a large event, there are “several meetings that first start off with getting a theme … then finding a leader for each section … and then recruiting the people to participate.” MacNeil said. Costs going into planning the event are minimal, as they try to reuse as much materials as possible. If there are materials that need to be purchased, the cost is covered from the profits made at the end of the event, Crane said.
Working at the HVRHS haunted house provides students with an invaluable experience where they learn leadership skills, organizational skills, and teamwork. During the planning process, some students volunteer for leadership roles, where they are in charge of a designated section of the school and the people within that section. As a section leader, the student is in charge of setting up props, managing their area, and ensuring the people in their section are on task. Leaders dedicate “almost 12 hours of [their] day to a section of Housy” said Crane, giving the students a great opportunity to practice leadership skills.
The HVRHS haunted house is a holiday tradition that brings fun, community, and opportunities to the high school. MacNeil finds it to be “a lot of fun for the students to put on and a great thing for the community to enjoy.” Come support the Class of 2026 and 2027 and see the HVRHS haunted house for yourself on Nov. 1, 2025.