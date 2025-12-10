people

Town Hall throws retirement party for Bouteiller, Dinneen

Town Hall throws retirement party for Bouteiller, Dinneen

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) congratulates Cornwall Tax Collector Jean Bouteiller, left, and Town Clerk Vera Dinneen during a retirement party held in their honor Sunday.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — Townspeople bid farewell to two beloved town employees Sunday, Dec. 7.

Town Hall was packed with well-wishers who came to express their appreciation to recently retired Tax Collector Jean Bouteiller and soon-to-be retired Town Clerk Vera Dinneen.

“Like Patty Rovezzi at Cornwall Consolidated School, Vera is the heartbeat of the town,” said Jennifer Markow. “Vera certainly has her pulse on the town,” agreed Marianne Winslow. Susan Kelsey came from Falls Village to offer her congratulations. “I work in many town halls as a title searcher and I enjoy coming here. I love them both.”

Bouteiller served in the position for 18 years; Dinneen was assistant town clerk before taking on the top post 20 years ago. Both were elected. The tax collector’s post is now appointed and will be held by Rebecca Juchert-Derungs. Kathryn Lee will succeed Dinneen.

In his presentation, First Selectman Gordon M. Ridgway talked about how the two women served efficiently, impartially and fairly. “They made sure the nuts and bolts of the town were done right. They brought warmth to the town hall. Day in and day out, they made sure things happened.”

Ridgway said this was not a sad event, but one filled with appreciation. He said while they are irreplaceable, thorough and meticulous, there are good people taking their places.

The two were presented wooden bowls made by Peter Russ. Looking at them closely, Ridgway said, “They are made from a variety of grains, just like the variety of people in town.” The staff gave them each a basket filled with puzzles, books and other items to keep them busy.

State Rep. Maria Horn, (D-64) from Salisbury, said she was there to bring them boring gifts. “This town, when you walk in, feels like a community,” she said. “There are warm exchanges because of the tone you set.”

She presented each of them with a proclamation from the General Assembly. Dinneen’s listed all the positions she’s held and volunteering she’s done, saying, “Vera exemplifies dedication, compassion and civic spirit. In Bouteiller’s, she said, “Jean exemplifies craftsmanship, stewardship and community spirit that have profoundly benefited Cornwall.”

In thanking everyone Bouteiller said, “If you have to be a tax collector, I couldn’t do it in a better town than Cornwall. She said she was grateful that her dog could come to work with her, quipping some residents may miss the dog more than they’ll miss her.

Dinneen said she was overwhelmed by the turnout. While she’s leaving the job, she’s not leaving town. “I’ll be around,” she assured those in the room.

people

Latest News

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

Keep ReadingShow less
school safety

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

Keep ReadingShow less
writer's notebook

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Exterior of Lakeville Books & Stationery in Great Barrington.

Provided

Fresh off the successful opening of Lakeville Books & Stationery in April 2025, Lakeville residents Darryl and Anne Peck have expanded their business by opening their second store in the former Bookloft space at 63 State St. (Route 7) in Great Barrington.

“We have been part of the community since 1990,” said Darryl Peck. “The addition of Great Barrington, a town I have been visiting since I was a kid, is special. And obviously we are thrilled to ensure that Great Barrington once again has a new bookstore.”

Keep ReadingShow less
business