Town Hall throws retirement party for Bouteiller, Dinneen

CORNWALL — Townspeople bid farewell to two beloved town employees Sunday, Dec. 7.

Town Hall was packed with well-wishers who came to express their appreciation to recently retired Tax Collector Jean Bouteiller and soon-to-be retired Town Clerk Vera Dinneen.

“Like Patty Rovezzi at Cornwall Consolidated School, Vera is the heartbeat of the town,” said Jennifer Markow. “Vera certainly has her pulse on the town,” agreed Marianne Winslow. Susan Kelsey came from Falls Village to offer her congratulations. “I work in many town halls as a title searcher and I enjoy coming here. I love them both.”

Bouteiller served in the position for 18 years; Dinneen was assistant town clerk before taking on the top post 20 years ago. Both were elected. The tax collector’s post is now appointed and will be held by Rebecca Juchert-Derungs. Kathryn Lee will succeed Dinneen.

In his presentation, First Selectman Gordon M. Ridgway talked about how the two women served efficiently, impartially and fairly. “They made sure the nuts and bolts of the town were done right. They brought warmth to the town hall. Day in and day out, they made sure things happened.”

Ridgway said this was not a sad event, but one filled with appreciation. He said while they are irreplaceable, thorough and meticulous, there are good people taking their places.

The two were presented wooden bowls made by Peter Russ. Looking at them closely, Ridgway said, “They are made from a variety of grains, just like the variety of people in town.” The staff gave them each a basket filled with puzzles, books and other items to keep them busy.

State Rep. Maria Horn, (D-64) from Salisbury, said she was there to bring them boring gifts. “This town, when you walk in, feels like a community,” she said. “There are warm exchanges because of the tone you set.”

She presented each of them with a proclamation from the General Assembly. Dinneen’s listed all the positions she’s held and volunteering she’s done, saying, “Vera exemplifies dedication, compassion and civic spirit. In Bouteiller’s, she said, “Jean exemplifies craftsmanship, stewardship and community spirit that have profoundly benefited Cornwall.”

In thanking everyone Bouteiller said, “If you have to be a tax collector, I couldn’t do it in a better town than Cornwall. She said she was grateful that her dog could come to work with her, quipping some residents may miss the dog more than they’ll miss her.

Dinneen said she was overwhelmed by the turnout. While she’s leaving the job, she’s not leaving town. “I’ll be around,” she assured those in the room.