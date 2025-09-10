Stunt pilots share tales from life in the clouds
Ruth Epstein
FALLS VILLAGE — They could fly through the air with the greatest of ease. Stunt pilots Stan Segalla and then his son Bill entertained audiences for years with their precision antics in the sky. Bill recounted their story as the guest speaker at the last session of the First Tuesday at 7 program on Sept. 2 sponsored by the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society at the South Canaan Meetinghouse.
He began with some history, noting that at one time there were four airports in Canaan. The original one, built around 1920, was in the vicinity of the current Troop B police barracks on Route 7, north of town, and had three grass runways.
When it eventually closed due to the state upgrading Route 7 in the late ‘50s, Stan Segalla, Brooks Conklin and Dick Bunce decided a new airport was needed. They bought land up close to the Massachusetts border on what is known as the “Dump Road” and put in a 2,000-foot grass runway, adding another 1,000 feet in 1965. They owned it until 1980 when it was bought by Lawrence Smith.
There was talk of converting the airstrip into a commercial airport, but there were too many trees on the site to extend the runway, said Segalla, so it remained private. At the time, there were 25 planes based there along with gliders, but eventually the gliders were removed due to complaints from neighbors.
“There was a very vibrant business there,” said Segalla, “But then the aviation industry took a downturn and the airport closed.” It was later purchased for $1.3 million by then 27-year-old Ryan Salame, who is now incarcerated for cryptocurrency scamming. The future of the airport is in limbo, said Segalla, who then turned to talking about his dad.
Stan Segalla was a World War II veteran as part of the 5th infantry. His first plane ride was when he was leaving England to return home. Soon after, he began flying U-control planes and then found a real plane for $300. With no formal training, he started flying in 1958, learning all he knew from books.
“He was a very gifted guy,” said Segalla of his father. “He didn’t have much schooling, but a lot of common sense. He was probably one of the most professional pilots I ever flew with.”
Over the years, Stan Segalla had more than 31 planes, most of which he built. “There were always planes in our garage,” Segalla remembered with a smile.
Then he got into aerobatics after visiting the Rhinebeck Aerodrome, a place that held a special draw for him. He would spend every weekend there. Billed as the “Flying Farmer,” he performed daring stunts involving precision flying and “became one of the most respected airplane pilots in the country. People were in awe of what he could do. They came from around the world to watch him fly; he was that good.”
Yet, he was always very concerned with safety and instilled that in all the young pilots he mentored.
Segalla then explained how flying got into his system. As the youngest of five, he would often spend time with his father at the airport and the aerodrome. His first solo flight was at age 9, when his father, out of the blue, gave him the go-ahead to take a plane for a spin. He received his license at 14 and obtained his commercial license on his 16th birthday; the first to do so. At 17, he purchased his first bi-plane.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Segalla began flying in air shows. In 1993, he and Bill Gordon joined forces to be part of the airshow circuit as the Iron Eagle Aerobatic Team, flying all along the East Coast and then expanding to Central and South America. Segalla retired from air shows nine years ago to spend more time with his growing family.
“I still fly and enjoy it,” he told the audience, which was filled with several of his siblings, friends and fellow pilots. He is manager of Triumph Aviation LLC at the Canaan Airport and runs a Young Eagles Rallies program to encourage young people from ages 8 to 17 to consider the field of aviation by taking them flying. “I want to see aviation thrive.”
LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.
The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.
Michael Klemens, chair of P&Z, had warned at the opening of the proceedings that “this might be a long night” due to a last-minute influx of material from experts hired by Wells Hill Road residents William and Angela Cruger to oppose the project, but this turned out not to be the case.
These 11th hour submissions set a sour tone to the start of the meeting, with commissioner Robert Riva stating that it was “not very professional to pull this stunt on this Commission.” Riva said he had diligently reviewed the already substantial documentation provided by both the applicant and the opposing experts, and was surprised to find a “dump” of additional information submitted just hours before the meeting’s start time at 6 p.m.
Tensions were quickly eased, however, when William Cruger offered his concise summation of his platform’s opposition to the expansion, which is the second iteration of the project after an earlier version was withdrawn late last year.
“It’s important for you all to hear from me that there was never any disrespect intended to the Commission, the commissioners, and to the process,” Cruger said. He defended the last-minute submissions as an effort on the part of the experts to be thorough in their analysis: “Our intention… has been and remains to do our best to get whatever we think will be helpful in your deliberations into the record.”
The Crugers formally entered the hearing process as intervenors for the first application from Aradev LLC, the applicant, in the fall of 2024, meaning they and their hired consultants had full party status in the hearing proceedings. During this cycle, however, they chose not to petition for intervenor status, yet during this round of hearings their role has been similar. Klemens described them as having “almost intervenor status — not quite.”
William Cruger summarized the consultant’s findings for Aradev’s revised application, noting they found it to be “virtually identical in scale to the previous proposal.”
“Our position is that the proposed expansion would absolutely negatively impact the usefulness, enjoyment and value of the surrounding properties,” he said.
Aradev’s attorney Joshua Mackey countered by saying that the special permit conditions would elevate the currently non-conforming hotel in the zone, describing it as a “community asset that is improved, regulated, and safeguarded for generations to come.” He characterized Aradev as “the next steward of this storied property.”
After Mackey and Aradev co-founder Steven Cohen concluded their remarks, Klemens closed the hearing with no public comment, which he had stated would be the case at last week’s hearing session on Thursday, Sept. 4. Klemens said that P&Z will begin deliberating the proposal in early October after the commissioners have had the chance to review the information in the record.
A total of 45 letters, including the Crugers’ experts’ testimony, were submitted since the Sept. 4 meeting alone, alongside hundreds of pages of application materials and additional testimony.
As the Commission deliberates and reviews, all of this information is available for public viewing on the “Meeting Documents” subpage under P&Z’s section on the town website, www.salisburyct.us.
The Commission must issue a decision on the application by Nov. 13, the end of the statutorily defined deliberation window.
Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.
For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.
“Here in the Berkshires, adults with diverse abilities often face barriers like limited housing, tricky transportation, and fewer opportunities for meaningful work,” said Executive Director Peter Stanton. “Stanton Home flips that script. Our mission is to partner with adults to pursue healthy, self-determined lives.”
The Harvest Roast features locally grilled meats, roasted vegetables from Stanton’s own gardens, warm apple crisp with SoCo Creamery ice cream, and beverages —all set to the swing and gypsy jazz rhythms of the Lucky 5 Band.
“The Harvest Roast is a celebration of what makes our community strong, inclusive, and vibrant,” Stanton said. “Every ticket and sponsored table supports programs that make a lasting difference.”
Guests will begin in the gardens with a signature cocktail before gathering at long farm tables for a shared meal and celebration.
“Though this night matters, the work is year-round,” Stanton added. “People can help by shopping locally at the farm store or buying handmade weavery goods, pitching in with time or skills, gardening, lending a hand at events or by partnering with Stanton’s programs like composting or sourcing local goods. Folks can also speak up for inclusion in their workplace or community circle. Even the smallest action helps keep the mission alive.”
Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds support Stanton Home’s inclusive programs. Reserve at donorbox.org/events/771775/steps/choose_tickets or call 413-441-0761.
Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.
The playwright and performer is no stranger to the Playhouse and, luckily, he’s supported by a truly stellar powerhouse cast of top-notch comic actors — some returning to the Playhouse stage, and some making their debut. The cast includes Richard Kind; two-time Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen, who was part of the original New York cast; Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger; Andrew Keenan-Bolger; and Claybourne Elder.
The production also marks a fortuitous alignment of talent and history. It is directed by Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress, who performed in the play’s Los Angeles premiere in 1999.
“I have a long and happy history with this particular show,” Andress said. “At the Sharon Playhouse, we’re thrilled to offer unforgettable, one-of-a-kind live experiences. With Charles Busch and this phenomenal cast, ‘Die Mommie Die!’ will surely light up the Olsen Stage with laughter, wit and glamour.”
The original music is by Lewis Flinn, whose score for the 2007 Off-Broadway production is being adapted specially for this event.
The play is a classic Charles Busch concoction that, like all his work, lovingly and intelligently spoofs some of the greatest talents and tropes of stage and screen. The original production was praised by critics as his “funniest, most accomplished and, without question, raunchiest work.”
In 2003, Busch won the Best Performance award at the Sundance Film Festival for the film version of “Die Mommie Die!” His indelible contributions to American theater have been recognized with countless awards and he was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.
The event promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter, glamour and theatrical fun, with all proceeds going to benefit Sharon Playhouse’s productions and educational programs. The funds will help ensure that the Playhouse continues to thrive as a cultural destination for audiences and artists alike.
For tickets, visit: sharonplayhouse.org. Running time: 90 minutes.
Richard Feiner and Annette Stover have worked and taught in the arts, communications, and philanthropy in West Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, and New York. Passionate supporters of the arts, they live in Salisbury and Greenwich Village.