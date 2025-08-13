people

Bagging groceries by day and opponents by night

Bagging groceries by day and opponents by night

Josh Schwartz

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The courteous and competent young man grocery shoppers know from Labonne’s Market in Salisbury has a secret identity.

Perhaps it’s not as dramatic as the Clark Kent/Superman situation, but Josh Schwartz is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Schwartz, 24, grew up in Salisbury. He is the son of Andrew and Jennifer Schwartz.

He attended Salisbury Central School and then Northwestern Regional High School (Region 7), where he was a star wrestler.

Wrestling runs in the family. Andrew Schwartz coached wrestling and Josh started at age 4.

Josh Schwartz said jiu jitsu, which involves grappling, has enough similarities to wrestling that it was a natural progression.

He then decided he wanted to learn boxing and kickboxing.

From there he went into full MMA.

Photo ProvidedJosh Schwartz won this 2022 fight, sponsored by the Ammo Fight League, in 1:26 of the first round by technical knockout.Provided

Schwartz said the difference between full MMA and other disciplines is “MMA has the fewest rules.”

“Grappling, punching, kicking — all the disciplines combined.”

The only things fighters can’t do are groin punches or kicks, eye-gouging and head butts, he said.

Schwartz said he has never lost an MMA fight but noted that he has only had three or four fights.

“It was more for the experience. I realized it wasn’t lucrative... Jiu jitsu requires less time, which allows me to work more.”

Schwartz said he was not interested in attending college for a four-year degree, largely to avoid running up debt.

But he is pondering options, such as studying nutrition science and coaching jiu jitsu and/or wrestling.

He was asked about his nutritional regimen.

“It’s not complicated,” he said.

He uses a supplement, creatine, which he said has been extensively studied, is safe if used properly, and is nothing like anabolic steroids.

His dietis nothing unusual. Carbohydrates and protein, and he’s careful about the former and indulgent on the latter.

“Lots of chicken.”

people

Latest News

Peggy Ann McEnroe

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Keep ReadingShow less

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Keep ReadingShow less

Kim Roberta Andrews

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less