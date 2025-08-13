Bagging groceries by day and opponents by night

SALISBURY — The courteous and competent young man grocery shoppers know from Labonne’s Market in Salisbury has a secret identity.

Perhaps it’s not as dramatic as the Clark Kent/Superman situation, but Josh Schwartz is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Schwartz, 24, grew up in Salisbury. He is the son of Andrew and Jennifer Schwartz.

He attended Salisbury Central School and then Northwestern Regional High School (Region 7), where he was a star wrestler.

Wrestling runs in the family. Andrew Schwartz coached wrestling and Josh started at age 4.

Josh Schwartz said jiu jitsu, which involves grappling, has enough similarities to wrestling that it was a natural progression.

He then decided he wanted to learn boxing and kickboxing.

From there he went into full MMA.

Photo ProvidedJosh Schwartz won this 2022 fight, sponsored by the Ammo Fight League, in 1:26 of the first round by technical knockout. Provided

Schwartz said the difference between full MMA and other disciplines is “MMA has the fewest rules.”

“Grappling, punching, kicking — all the disciplines combined.”

The only things fighters can’t do are groin punches or kicks, eye-gouging and head butts, he said.

Schwartz said he has never lost an MMA fight but noted that he has only had three or four fights.

“It was more for the experience. I realized it wasn’t lucrative... Jiu jitsu requires less time, which allows me to work more.”

Schwartz said he was not interested in attending college for a four-year degree, largely to avoid running up debt.

But he is pondering options, such as studying nutrition science and coaching jiu jitsu and/or wrestling.

He was asked about his nutritional regimen.

“It’s not complicated,” he said.

He uses a supplement, creatine, which he said has been extensively studied, is safe if used properly, and is nothing like anabolic steroids.

His dietis nothing unusual. Carbohydrates and protein, and he’s careful about the former and indulgent on the latter.

“Lots of chicken.”