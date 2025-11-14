Final four finish for Mountaineers

HVRHS goalie Vi Salazar made 10 saves in the semifinal game against Morgan Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Photo by Riley Klein

NEWTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School's girls soccer team's state tournament run concluded in the semifinals with a 4-2 loss to Morgan High School Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The final four finish was the deepest playoff push for Housatonic since 2014. Lainey Diorio scored both goals and keeper Vi Salazar logged 10 saves in the semifinal game.

"It's an unfortunate loss but you know they played their hearts out," said HVRHS coach Don Drislane. "Awesome season."

The Class S semifinal game was played at Newtown High School Wednesday, Nov. 12.Photo by Riley Klein

It was the final soccer game for HVRHS’s two senior captains: Ava Segalla and Madeline Mechare. Segalla ended her varsity career as the leading goal scorer in school history with a total of 133.

Morgan's size and speed on the field helped the Huskies dominate possession and earned them a bid to the Class S girls soccer championship for the second year in a row. In 2024, Morgan lost in penalty kicks to Coginchaug High School.

This year, the Huskies will face Old Saybrook High School in the Class S championship game at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Old Saybrook defeated Canton High School 1-0 in the semis.

Photo by Riley Klein

Scenes from the sideline of Housatonic vs. Morgan.

