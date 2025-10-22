soccer

Star soccer player bounces back from injury to break scoring record

Star soccer player bounces back from injury to break scoring record

Ava Segalla, center, returned to the soccer field this season after a long recovery from a broken ankle just before the end of the 2024 season.

Simon Markow

HVRHS senior Ava Segalla broke the Housatonic girl’s soccer career goal record on Wednesday, Oct. 15, officially scoring her 122nd goal, surpassing the previous record held by her older sister.

Earlier in the season, on Sept. 5, Segalla became the newest member of the 100 varsity point club for girls’ soccer. This is a notable achievement for high school students, but she wasn’t stopping there. She became the all-time leading scorer in the history of girls’ soccer as HVRHS.

“I started playing soccer when I was probably four years old,” Segalla said. “Coming from a soccer family, it was sort of something I was just thrown into, but from a young age I’ve always really enjoyed playing.”

Segalla’s journey has taken her from fooling around with her siblings, to competing at the elite level with Connecticut Football Club. On that team, she began catching the attention of college scouts. “Having scouts for the first time was definitely a very rewarding experience,” Segalla said. “It was exciting to see my hard work paying off.” In the fall of her junior year, Segalla committed to play Division I soccer at Sacred Heart University.

Segalla participates in multiple sports throughout the school year, including fall soccer, winter club soccer, and track in the spring. These overlapping commitments result in a consistently full schedule.

Segalla faced a huge setback to her athletic career last fall, breaking her ankle days before the Class S state tournament, which the Housatonic girls had a fair shot at winning. “It was really difficult,” she said. “I knew it would alter the team’s chemistry, not just physically but more in a mental aspect.” The consequences of this injury concluded the entire team’s season, not just her own.

Following months of healing, Segalla returned to her CFC team in February of 2025. “Something didn’t feel right again,” she said. Further hospital visits made it clear Segalla had torn multiple ligaments in her ankle at the same time as the original injury. She then had surgery.

“That was probably the hardest thing with my injury, working so hard to come back and then having to do it all over again,” said Segalla. “Having a positive attitude made the whole process ten times easier.”

After ten total months away from the field, Segalla returned with a new appreciation for the sport. “I was so excited to be able to do the thing that I love again and be physically active,” she said. “Coming back was hard. I was hard on myself but I knew that I just had to put in the work to get back to my previous state.”

With her senior season in full swing and college soccer approaching in the near future, Segalla is focusing on finishing her season strong, helping lead Housatonic toward a successful post-season.

“Playing at Sacred Heart, I’m most excited to play with a bunch of other women at such a high level.” But for now, her efforts remain at Housatonic, where by passing her sister’s scoring record, she’s already had a lasting impact.

soccer

Latest News

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Keep ReadingShow less

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming
The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Housy takes on Halloween

Housy takes on Halloween
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community