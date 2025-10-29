soccer

Middle school showdown

Middle school showdown
Lans Christensen

Kent Center School defeated the Region One middle school girls soccer team Monday, Oct. 20. Although showers paused for the game, cold winds relented. Kent scored 15 minutes into the first half and again moments later. The first half was about to end when Kent made it a 3-0 game. The Region One team, consisting of players from Lee H. Kellogg School, North Canaan Elementary School, Cornwall Consolidated School, Sharon Center School and Salisbury Central School, got on the board with only a minute left. The second half saw Kent score again for a 4-1 final score.

Lans Christensen

Lans Christensen

soccer

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

Keep ReadingShow less
film