Girls soccer wins 3-1

HVRHS’s Lyla Diorio stops on a dime to keep the ball in play in the game against Lakeview Oct. 16.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls varsity soccer took home a 3-1 win over Lakeview High School on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The game was played on a chilly fall day, about 50 degrees and windy with clear blue skies above.

Lakeview applied pressure with three shots early in the game that were each saved by HVRHS goalie Vi Salazar. Housatonic quickly established possession control and took a 2-0 lead by halftime.

Lakeview scored about 10 minutes into the second period. HVRHS added to its lead with 13-minutes remaining for the win.

Housatonic’s goals were scored by Ava Segalla, Lyla Diorio and Georgie Clayton. Lakeview’s’ goal was scored by Grace Olson.

HVRHS’s record remained in 3rd place in the Berkshire League with a record of 12-3. Lakeview moved to 6th place with a 5-9 record.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Housy takes on Halloween

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

