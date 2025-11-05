soccer

Northwestern knocks Housy boys out of Class S state soccer tourney

Northwestern knocks Housy boys out of Class S state soccer tourney

Anthony Labbadia, left, and Brodie Deloy race for the ball in the second round game of the state tournament Nov. 3.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Northwestern Regional High School in the second round of the Class S state tournament Monday, Nov. 3.

HVRHS hosted the game as the sixth seeded team in the tournament. Northwestern was seeded 11th and advanced to play Haddam-Killingworth High School (3) in the quarterfinal game.

Northwestern’s goal against HVRHS came in the 52nd minute by Nicolas Brodnitski.

HVRHS was missing four starters in the second round due to injury and eligibility issues. Early in the game, senior Peter Austin went down with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

Angel Gonzalez plays for HVRHS.Riley Klein

In the first round of the tournament, HRVHS defeated Portland High School 3-0. In that game, Anthony Labbadia scored in the eighth minute, Jackson McAvoy scored in the 27th minute and Eric Lopez-Espinosa scored in the 59th minute.

The second-round loss concluded the soccer season for the HVRHS boys, but the girls had yet to begin their state tournament. The HVRHS girls were seeded third in the Class S bracket and earned a first-round bye. The girls opening game was played Tuesday, Nov. 4, against Stafford High School. See results on Facebook and Instagram @lakevillejournal

Raymond Houghtaling plays for HVRHS.Riley Klein

soccer

Latest News

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

Keep ReadingShow less

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment
Artist Christy Gast
Photo by Natalie Baxter

In Amenia this fall, three artists came together to experiment with an ancient process — extracting blue pigment from freshly harvested Japanese indigo. What began as a simple offer from a Massachusetts farmer to share her surplus crop became a collaborative exploration of chemistry, ecology and the art of making by hand.

“Collaboration is part of our DNA as people who work with textiles,” said Amenia-based artist Christy Gast as she welcomed me into her vast studio. “The whole history of every part of textile production has to do with cooperation and collaboration,” she continued.

Keep ReadingShow less
textiles