Indigo Room launches with weekend events

The Indigo Room is a new event space in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, adjacent to the Mahaiwe Theater, with a capacity of 50 to 100, depending on the seating arrangement. With a flexible stage, the venue can be set up to meet most production needs and is fully equipped with top-notch sound and lighting systems.

Though it has already hosted a few soft openings, The Indigo Room officially opens Sunday, Oct. 12, with a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m., part of a weekend of grand opening events.

A traditional Chinese lion dance will be performed to bring good luck. Red envelopes will be available for attendees to present their good wishes, and an apple cider toast will be raised in celebration. Guests will receive a commemorative souvenir.

On Friday, Oct. 10, comedian Kevin McCaffrey performs at 7 p.m. Drag Bingo with Miranda Moirai will take place later that night at 9:30 p.m.

Tony-nominated jazz and pop singer Ann Hampton Callaway will feature highlights from her hit shows “The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s,” “The Linda Ronstadt Songbook,” “To Ella with Love,” “From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project” and “Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals” on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., there will be a free family concert with Arlo Guthrie’s longtime drummer, Terry A La Berry. Also on Sunday, blues musician Guy Davis will perform at 8 p.m. Davis is a two-time Grammy nominee for best traditional blues. A musician, actor, author and songwriter, Davis uses roots, blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word and world music to address social injustice, touching on historical events and common life struggles.

The Indigo Room has a capacity of 50 to 100, depending on the seating arrangement. Christina Lane

Tickets are available at mahaiwe.org, or by calling or visiting the box office at 14 Castle St., Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The phone number is 413-528-0100.

The Indigo Room will also leave space in its programming for local artists — a welcome addition to Great Barrington’s cultural scene, especially since the departure of smaller venues like Club Helsinki in recent years.

“It is a continuation of the high-caliber work and customer care that audiences expect of the Mahaiwe, while expanding what we can do. It’s an intimate social space where you can find live comedy, an array of musical performances, as well as family-friendly entertainment and everything in between,” said Executive Director Janis Martinson.