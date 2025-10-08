performances

Indigo Room launches with weekend events

Indigo Room launches with weekend events

Morgan James performing the first sneak preview event (with Doug Wamble) in March.

Christina Lane

The Indigo Room is a new event space in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, adjacent to the Mahaiwe Theater, with a capacity of 50 to 100, depending on the seating arrangement. With a flexible stage, the venue can be set up to meet most production needs and is fully equipped with top-notch sound and lighting systems.

Though it has already hosted a few soft openings, The Indigo Room officially opens Sunday, Oct. 12, with a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m., part of a weekend of grand opening events.

A traditional Chinese lion dance will be performed to bring good luck. Red envelopes will be available for attendees to present their good wishes, and an apple cider toast will be raised in celebration. Guests will receive a commemorative souvenir.

On Friday, Oct. 10, comedian Kevin McCaffrey performs at 7 p.m. Drag Bingo with Miranda Moirai will take place later that night at 9:30 p.m.

Tony-nominated jazz and pop singer Ann Hampton Callaway will feature highlights from her hit shows “The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s,” “The Linda Ronstadt Songbook,” “To Ella with Love,” “From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project” and “Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals” on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., there will be a free family concert with Arlo Guthrie’s longtime drummer, Terry A La Berry. Also on Sunday, blues musician Guy Davis will perform at 8 p.m. Davis is a two-time Grammy nominee for best traditional blues. A musician, actor, author and songwriter, Davis uses roots, blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word and world music to address social injustice, touching on historical events and common life struggles.

The Indigo Room has a capacity of 50 to 100, depending on the seating arrangement. Christina Lane

Tickets are available at mahaiwe.org, or by calling or visiting the box office at 14 Castle St., Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The phone number is 413-528-0100.

The Indigo Room will also leave space in its programming for local artists — a welcome addition to Great Barrington’s cultural scene, especially since the departure of smaller venues like Club Helsinki in recent years.

“It is a continuation of the high-caliber work and customer care that audiences expect of the Mahaiwe, while expanding what we can do. It’s an intimate social space where you can find live comedy, an array of musical performances, as well as family-friendly entertainment and everything in between,” said Executive Director Janis Martinson.

performances

Latest News

Rhys V. Bowen

Rhys V. Bowen

LAKEVILLE — Rhys V. Bowen, 65, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2025. Rhys was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on April 9, 1960 to Anne H. Bowen and the late John G. Bowen. His brother, David, died in 1979.

Rhys grew up at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where his father taught English. Attending Hotchkiss, Rhys excelled in academics and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. During these years, he also learned the challenges and joys of running, and continued to run at least 50 miles a week, until the day he died.

Keep ReadingShow less

Kelsey K. Horton

Kelsey K. Horton

LAKEVILLE — Kelsey K. Horton, 43, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut, following a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey worked as a certified nursing assistant and administrative assistant at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, from 1999 until 2024, where she was a very respected and loved member of their nursing and administrative staff.

Born Oct. 4, 1981, in Sharon, she was the daughter of W. Craig Kellogg of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and JoAnne (Lukens) Tuncy and her husband Donald of Millerton, New York. Kelsey graduated with the class of 1999 from Webutuck High School in Amenia and from BOCES in 1999 with a certificate from the CNA program as well. She was a longtime member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville. On Oct. 11, 2003, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she married James Horton. Jimmy survives at home in Lakeville. Kelsey loved camping every summer at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, and she volunteered as a cheer coach for A.R.C. Cheerleading for many years. Kelsey also enjoyed hiking and gardening in her spare time and spending time with her loving family and many dear friends.

Keep ReadingShow less

Eliot Warren Brown

Eliot Warren Brown

SHARON — On Sept. 27, Eliot Warren Brown was shot and killed at age 47 at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a random act of violence by a young man in need of mental health services. Eliot was born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Indian Mountain School and Concord Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He and his wife Brooke moved to New Orleans to answer the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and fell in love with the city.

In addition to his wife Brooke, Eliot leaves behind his parents Malcolm and Louise Brown, his sisters Lucia (Thaddeus) and Carla (Ruairi), three nephews, and extended family and friends spread far and wide.

Keep ReadingShow less

Randall Osolin

Randall Osolin

SHARON — Randall “Randy” Osolin passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Ramon (Sonny) and Barbara (Sandmeyer) Osolin.

He was a dedicated social worker, a natural athlete, a gentle friend of animals, an abiding parish verger, an inveterate reader, and an estimable friend and neighbor. He was a kind-hearted person whose greatest joy was in helping someone in need and sharing his time with his family and good friends.

Keep ReadingShow less