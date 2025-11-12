performances

A night of film and music at The Stissing Center

Kevin May, left, and Mike Lynch of The Guggenheim Grotto.

Provided

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Stissing Center in Pine Plains will be host to the Hudson Valley premiere of the award-winning music documentary “Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland.” The screening will be followed by an intimate acoustic set from Mick Lynch, one half of the beloved Irish folk duo The Guggenheim Grotto.

The film’s director, Will Chase, is an accomplished and recognizable actor with leading and supporting roles in “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife,” “Rescue Me,” “Nashville,” “The Deuce,” “Stranger Things” and “Dopesick.” After decades of acting on television and on Broadway, Chase decided to take the plunge into directing his own short films and documentaries.

In “Coming Home,” Chase follows one of his favorite bands, The Guggenheim Grotto, on a reunion tour in Ireland. Founding members Mick Lynch and Kevin May have not played together in more than a decade, and the reunion may also serve as a farewell tour for the band. The film captures not just the music, but the friendship and shared history between Lynch and May, set against the homeland that shaped their songs.

“I’m just a huge fan,” Chase said. “It’s a big 45-minute love letter to the guys. They really dive into why they didn’t make it as a band, whatever that means,” noting that many acclaimed musicians struggle to find mainstream recognition. “I look at them and they’re very successful. They were on television shows, they won some awards, but it also makes people go ‘Oh, right. There are other bands out there other than the ones that I just read about.’ There are all these wonderful artists that we don’t necessarily know about.”

Over the years, The Guggenheim Grotto earned major critical acclaim. Their 2005 debut album “Waltzing Alone” was hailed as “one of the most beautiful records of the year” by LA’s KCRW. An Independent Music Award followed in 2007 for best folk song/songwriting. The band grew quite popular in their native Ireland, but Lynch eventually moved to New York while May remained in Ireland. Though the band’s future seemed uncertain, there was always hope for a reunion of some kind.

Reflecting on his collaboration with the band, Chase said, “I was very fortunate and thanked them profusely for being so open and honest in the documentary. No one had done this with them before, and thank God they’re just affable, funny, great guys. They really love the piece. I think it touched them in very different ways.”

Immediately following the screening, Mick Lynch — one half of The Guggenheim Grotto and current Hudson Valley resident — will take the stage for an intimate acoustic set. The documentary, coupled with the live performance, offers a rare chance to see and hear what goes into the making of great music, art, and film.

Tickets are available at thestissingcenter.org

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

