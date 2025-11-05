performances

Hotchkiss presents ‘Pippin’

The Hotchkiss Drama Association is kicking off its 2025–26 season with “Pippin,” the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz. The show opens Nov. 7 in Walker Auditorium.

Director MK Lawson, who heads musical theater at Hotchkiss, said students on the Drama Association board chose Pippin after discussing this year’s theme, “Innocence. Lost.”

“The students were big fans of Pippin when they read it,” Lawson said. “It spoke to their desire to present shows that reflect some of the disillusionment they’re feeling as young people, while still having a lot of comedy and a wonderful score. I thought it was a great choice because it gives our bold actors the chance to play big, broad characters — and to show off our talented dancers.”

The musical follows a troupe of performers telling the story of Pippin, the first son of Charlemagne, in a playful “show within a show.”

“Pippin has this fascinating structure — a group of players performing Pippin: His Life and Times...,” Lawson said. “I hope audiences really follow that element and enjoy the broad theatricality of it. We’re also including a cool new tech element for the finale that’s sure to wow — no spoilers, though!”

The cast features Jack McCarthy ’26 as Pippin, Carla Oudin ’26 as the Leading Player, Tyler Rosenblum ’27 as King Charles (Charlemagne), Lily Siris ’26 as Fastrada, Ryan Lee ’28 as Lewis, Serena Nam ’26 as Berthe, Olivia Kwon ’26 as Catherine, and Hermione Wu ’27 as Theo.

Behind the scenes, Avery Hines-Mudry ’27 serves as production stage manager, and costumes are co-designed by Isabel Schlaack ’26. The set and run crew are entirely student-built and operated.

Lawson praised the cast’s professionalism and collaboration.

“This cast has been so prepared and thoughtful,” she said. “They’ve brought their own creative ideas to the table — some moments in the show are directly inspired by their input. It’s been amazing watching them bring the ‘players’ to life and build real relationships onstage.”

“Pippin” runs Nov. 7–9 in Walker Auditorium.

“Come see Pippin! It’s gonna be lit,” Lawson said.

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment
Artist Christy Gast
Photo by Natalie Baxter

In Amenia this fall, three artists came together to experiment with an ancient process — extracting blue pigment from freshly harvested Japanese indigo. What began as a simple offer from a Massachusetts farmer to share her surplus crop became a collaborative exploration of chemistry, ecology and the art of making by hand.

“Collaboration is part of our DNA as people who work with textiles,” said Amenia-based artist Christy Gast as she welcomed me into her vast studio. “The whole history of every part of textile production has to do with cooperation and collaboration,” she continued.

