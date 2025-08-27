community

Hunt Library holds AugustFest event

Hunt Library holds AugustFest event

Shoppers browse silent auction items at AugustFest to support programming at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE The Hunt Library’s AugustFest fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24 featured bratwurst, live music, a silent auction and a relaxed atmosphere.

Karl Munson and Lou Timolat, sporting aprons and tongs, were already busy in the bratwurst tent as things kicked off at 4 p.m.

Vance Cannon and Friends warmed up with an arrangement of Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry About a Thing” before the start of the first set proper, with “Sittin’ On the Dock of the Bay.” Later on they took on the tricky syncopation of Little Feat’s “Dixie Chicken.”

An arbitrary sample of the silent auction items included a cooking class at Hillsdale Home Chef; gift cards for Jacobs Garage and Off the Trail Cafe, one acre of organic tick spraying from Nature’s Way, and a beef sampler from KM Cattle Co.

Bill Beebe and Terry Blass sat on a stone bench and observed the crowd. They were asked if it was the “regular guy” bench.

They shook their heads.

Another person approached and inquired if it was the “old fogey” bench.

Nope, that didn’t resonate either. Blass thought about it.

“The Originals Bench. That’s what it is.”

“Yep,” said Beebe.

community

Latest News

Busking in the Berkshires

Busking in the Berkshires
Brent McCoy of Secret Circus Show at Berkshire Busk!
Roman Iwasiwka

While playing outside in the early post-pandemic days, Berkshire Busk! founder Eugene Carr had an epiphany: why not expand the idea of performing on the street (aka busking)into a full-fledged festival in Great Barrington?

As an entrepreneur and cellist, Carr envisioned a well-organized jamboree featuring regional talent, including musicians, acrobats, storytellers, fire-eaters, and more. He formed a team, connected with local businesses and the town of Great Barrington, and launched Berkshire Busk! in 2021. Since then, Berkshire Busk! has grown into a summer staple for Great Barrington.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage
Jonathan Walker as “Greg” and Jen Cody as “Sylvia”in rehearsal at The Sharon Playhouse.
Aly Morrissey

What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.

Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Anna Handler makes her BSO debut.

Hilary Scott

On Saturday, Aug. 16, we were excited to see the debut of new Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Anna Handler, and the return of violinist Augustin Hadelich. Another warm evening in Lenox with humidity near 100 percent, couldn’t stop a massive crowd from gathering.

Handler strode onto the Shed stage with purpose, greeted the evening’s concertmaster, Alexander Velinzon, and took the podium for Brahms’ “Tragic Overture.”Right away, her crisp, powerful conducting style — clearly reminiscent of Andris Nelsons’ — was effective at bringing Brahms to life. She urged forth the strings, waved in the brass and percussion with verve, and caressed her winds in an emotional way.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts