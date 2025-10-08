Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Asleep at the wheel accident

Just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, Steven White, 38, of Litchfield was driving north on Ashpohtag Road in Norfolk in a Cadillac Escalade ESV premium when he fell asleep at the wheel, running off the road and colliding with a culvert retaining wall. He suffered suspected minor injuries from the incident and was issued an infraction for violating the state’s “restricted turns” statute, which regulates safe turning practice.

Restraining order violation arrest

On the morning of Sept. 28, troopers arrested Patrick Redmond, 37, of North Canaan for an incident dated to Sept. 2, 2025, at a North Main Street address in Sharon. Redmond was processed for second degree harassment and criminal violation of a restraining order and was released on a $50,000 cash bond. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court the next day.

Main Street fender bender

On the morning of Oct. 3, David Wheeler, 47, of Sharon was driving east on Main Street in downtown Salisbury in a Chevrolet Silverado K1500 when another vehicle, a Ford Escape driven by Anthony Bright, 78, of Lakeville, struck his passenger side. Bright stated that as he was attempting to turn left onto Main Street from Academy Street, another vehicle was blocking his view and he did not see Wheeler’s truck. Neither driver was injured, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Bright was found to be at fault for the accident and was issued a written warning for improper left turn.

