Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy announces new merger

A view over Candlewood Lake from the Sweetcake Mountain Preserve in New Fairfield.

The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy, the state’s largest land trust and the 22nd largest in the nation by number of lands conserved, announced on Sept. 25 that it has merged with the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust, effective Sept. 30.

Commonly referred to as the NCLC, the nonprofit is now responsible for the protection of the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust’s (CVRLT) 611 acres of preserved land across Danbury and New Fairfield, adding to its roster of 14,000-plus acres protected across the northwestern portion of the state. The combined organization will continue to operate under the NCLC title, while members from the Board of Directors of CVRLT will sit on a newly formed advisory board called the Candlewood Valley Council.

The move also adds CVRLT’s eight public nature preserves to NCLC’s robust array of conserved lands ranging from hiking areas, working farms, rivers and streams, and habitat for rare and endangered species.

The leadership of both groups championed regional collaboration for effective land protection.

“We are proud to carry forward CVRLT’s legacy and to build an even stronger foundation for regional conservation,” said NCLC Executive Director Catherine Rawson.

CVRLT President Faline Schneiderman affirmed the value of a unified approach: “By sharing resources and expertise, merged organizations have been able to better steward their preserves, expand their reach, and ensure long-term success.”

The groups will celebrate the merger at the NCLC’s annual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center Community Room, 33 CT-37, New Fairfield, Connecticut. The meeting will be free and open to the public.

health