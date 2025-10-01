Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy announces new merger
Provided
The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy, the state’s largest land trust and the 22nd largest in the nation by number of lands conserved, announced on Sept. 25 that it has merged with the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust, effective Sept. 30.
Commonly referred to as the NCLC, the nonprofit is now responsible for the protection of the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust’s (CVRLT) 611 acres of preserved land across Danbury and New Fairfield, adding to its roster of 14,000-plus acres protected across the northwestern portion of the state. The combined organization will continue to operate under the NCLC title, while members from the Board of Directors of CVRLT will sit on a newly formed advisory board called the Candlewood Valley Council.
The move also adds CVRLT’s eight public nature preserves to NCLC’s robust array of conserved lands ranging from hiking areas, working farms, rivers and streams, and habitat for rare and endangered species.
The leadership of both groups championed regional collaboration for effective land protection.
“We are proud to carry forward CVRLT’s legacy and to build an even stronger foundation for regional conservation,” said NCLC Executive Director Catherine Rawson.
CVRLT President Faline Schneiderman affirmed the value of a unified approach: “By sharing resources and expertise, merged organizations have been able to better steward their preserves, expand their reach, and ensure long-term success.”
The groups will celebrate the merger at the NCLC’s annual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center Community Room, 33 CT-37, New Fairfield, Connecticut. The meeting will be free and open to the public.
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder
Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.
“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.
“When you watch someone losing their ability to live life the way they’re used to, there’s a freedom in it,” she explained. “I realize now that I don’t see old age, sickness, and death as something to fear.” Her specialty is working with dementia patients, an area she approaches with remarkable humor and compassion. “I have to confess, I have a blast with dementia,” she said. “I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.” This approach allows her to create meaningful connections with her clients.
Currently managing four caregiving cases, Lolly maintains a diverse income stream by continuing her gardening business. She sees her work as part of the “Berkshire Shuffle,” maintaining multiple skills in a rural community. “At the end of the day, it’s about observing and tracking what matters,” she noted, describing her meticulous approach to tracking patient care through detailed graphs of food, fluids, and medical output. For Lolly, caregiving gives her a deeper appreciation for life, with all of its difficulties and all of its beauty.
“The relationship goes on,” she said, reflecting on the lasting impact of her work with clients. “There’s something beautiful about witnessing someone’s final chapter.”
The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.
In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.
HYSB has a total of eight staffers: three full-time clinicians, one part-time art therapist, one part-time prevention coordinator, a finance employee (part-time), an office administrator (part-time) and Parker (full-time).
The clinical staff deals with mental health and behavioral issues such as anxiety and depression, school-based issues such as fighting, and problems students may encounter following a divorce or a death of a parent.
Parker said HYSB typically does not get involved in substance abuse issues, but will make a referral. HYSB works with the McCall Behavioral Health Network on substance abuse matters, thanks to a federal grant.
HYSB also works with the State Police (Troop B) under the aegis of the Juvenile Review Board.
Taylor Rousseau with State Police troopers from Troop B. HYSB works with Troop B on a juvenile diversion program.Patrick L. Sullivan
“It’s a diversion program,” Parker said, aimed at addressing problematic behavior before it gets to court.
Parker said the caseload as of Sept. 10 was 45 students. “That’s typical for the back-to-school period. We’ll probably get 30 referrals in the next couple of weeks.”
The average caseload is 90 clients. If the count gets up to 120, there is a waiting list.
Clinicians will see up to seven students a day, usually at their schools.
HYSB has worked with students at private schools as well.
“For 34 years, we have been honored to serve Region One, growing alongside this incredible community,” said Parker. “As a trusted partner to schools, students, and families, we are proud to continue providing services that support and strengthen the next generation.”
Lisa Wood of Millerton Integrated HealthProvided
Lisa Wood holds a master’s degree in acupuncture and Oriental medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine.She has had a life-long interest in alternative medicines. Among her offerings are Internal Taoist Massage, Chinese Herbology, and Chinese dietary therapy.
“I believe in providing caring, affordable, effective health care to improve the quality of life for my patients,” Wood said.
Lisa Wood, 206-661-0177
www.lisawoodacupuncture.com/index.html
Location:21 Simmons St., Millerton, New York
Tyler Van Steenbergenof Relief Chiropractic Wellness CenterRobin Roraback
Tyler Van Steenbergen, is a doctor of chiropractic, specializing in neurological-based and functional medicine chiropractic care.
“As chiropractors, we are muscular and skeletal experts for a large range of injuries and should be utilized as a first line of defense to combat these injuries,” Van Steenbergen said.
Among the therapies he offers is are:
• Flexion-distraction manipulation: a gentle, non-force adjusting procedure.
• Joint manipulation: aims to improve joint function.
• Low level laser therapy and radial shockwave therapy: stimulate and speed up healing.
Tyler Van Steenbergen, DC
www.drvan.co, 860-806-1573
Location: 64 S. Center St., Millerton, New York
Brian Crouse and Aimee Davisof Millerton Naturopathic AcupunctureRobin Roraback
Millerton Naturopathic Acupuncture
Brian Crouse is a licensed naturopathic physician, acupuncturist, and registered herbalist who blends modern science with traditional healing to address the root causes of illness.
“I offer personalized, integrative care using natural therapies, acupuncture, and botanical medicine to support whole-body wellness and empower patients in their health journey,” Crouse Said.
Aimee Davis, licensed massage therapist, said, “In addition to my thriving practice as a therapeutic massage therapist and intuitive healer, I am a relationship coach for couples and individuals. I am passionate about the inner workings of relationships, whether they are intimate, workplace, family dynamics or friendships.”
Davis offers a 30-minute introductory call and the first coaching session is free.
Brian Crouse, www.drbriancrouse.com, 518-592-1033, drbriancrouse@gmail.com
Aimee Davis, connectandbalance.amtamembers.com, 860-248-5452, connectandbalance@gmail.com
Location: 65 Main St, Millerton, New York
“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.
While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.
Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.
The evening’s introductory program featured presentations by Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C.
“Mental health is health,” Brodsky said, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma. She shared her personal discovery of intergenerational trauma and presented slides on anxiety, depression, ADHD and how to recognize and manage their symptoms.
Additional presentations were offered by clinicians from Columbia Memorial Health and longtime volunteers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). One Copake Grange member also gave a deeply personal account of her family’s struggles with mental health, offering both perspective and practical coping strategies.
An array of informational and promotional material were available at the event. Aly Morrissey
The evening concluded with a buffet-style meal prepared by the Grange’s chef, Oleg Shcherbakov. Before dinner, attendees were invited to fill out surveys indicating topics of interest to help guide future programs.
Looking ahead, Copake Grange plans to partner with local hospitals, agencies and healthcare providers to expand awareness and resources. The event was free and open to the public.
Copake Grange 935 is the local chapter of the National Grange, a 150-year-old organization that advocates for rural communities and their agricultural heritage. Founded in 1903, the Copake Grange continues to serve as a civic and cultural center for the Roe Jan area.